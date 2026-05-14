Carlo Ancelotti to Remain Brazil Coach until 2030

The Brazilian football federation (CBF) has announced that Carlo Ancelotti will remain the coach of the national team until 2030, with the Italian taking over last year and leading the team to successful qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The contract renewal was part of efforts to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football.

Carlo Ancelotti will remain the coach of Brazil 's national team until 2030, the country's football federation (CBF) said in a statement on Thursday in a vote of confidence before the World Cup .

The contract renewal will put the 66-year-old Italian at the helm of the team until the 2030 World Cup, the CBF said in a statement. Ancelotti took over as Brazil coach last year and oversaw the five-time world champions' successful qualification for next month's World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country.

For the past year, we have been working to lead the Brazilian National Team back to the very top of the world stage, Ancelotti said in the statement. The former Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Chelsea coach said he wanted more victories, more time, and more work. CBF president Samir Xaud said the renewal was part of efforts to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football.

Ancelotti is due to announce his final squad for the tournament on May 18, before Brazil play a warm-up match against Panama at the Maracana Stadium on May 31. The Brazilians will be based in New Jersey during the World Cup, and face Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti in Group C. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access.

All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. DStv Stream Access starts from R99 per month, while those with a decoder can watch DStv Access from R150 per month. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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