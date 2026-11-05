PSL moves Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele Carling Knockout quarter-final kick-off to 18h00

The PSL has changed the Carling Knockout quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium from 15h00 to 18h00 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, to avoid a clash with the CAF Super Cup.

The Premier Soccer League has moved the Carling Knockout quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC from 15h00 to 18h00. The match will be played on Sunday, 8 November 2026 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The PSL confirmed the change in an official statement. The adjustment was made because of Sunday's CAF Super Cup fixture involving Mamelodi Sundowns. The PSL said the original 15h00 slot could not stand alongside the continental showpiece. The league also extended best wishes to Sundowns and to all eight teams in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.

Also read Chiefs to face Siwelele in Polokwane in CKO quarterfinal

Match Rescheduled for Sunday Afternoon Kickoff

Chiefs and Siwelele were initially set to do battle at 15h00 on Sunday afternoon. The PSL has now announced the fixture will kick off at 18h00 on the same day. The game will now start at the same time as Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape.

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In its statement, the PSL said: The Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC has been rescheduled, with kick-off moved from 15h00 to 18h00. The league added that the change was made in consideration of Sunday's CAF Super Cup fixture involving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Consequently, both Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final matches scheduled for Sunday will now kick off at 18h00. The revised time means supporters will enjoy the match under the lights in Polokwane. It adds to the occasion as both sides battle for a place in the next round of the competition. Fans planning to attend are advised to note the updated kick-off time and make the necessary travel arrangements.

Full Carling Knockout Quarter-Final Fixture List

The remaining quarter-final games include Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United on Saturday in Soweto at 15h00. Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu FC will be played in Stellenbosch on Sunday at 18h00. Chiefs and Siwelele complete the Sunday double-header under the new schedule. The fixture remains one of the standout ties in the Carling Knockout round.

Kaizer Chiefs are aiming to continue their pursuit of silverware against a Siwelele side eager to cause an upset. The match remains unchanged in all other respects, with Chiefs set to host Siwelele in the highly anticipated encounter.