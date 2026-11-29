Miguel Cardoso has called on Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to play at smaller stadiums like Solomon Mahlangu after Sundowns beat Kruger United 5-1. He wants football taken to rural communities and invited other big teams to KwaMhlanga.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to play at smaller venues after his side beat Kruger United 5-1 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday.

The win returned Sundowns to the top of the Betway Premiership table, but Cardoso was unhappy that the match was played a day after a Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture at the same venue. He questioned why the PSL allowed the game to go ahead there and asked if Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs would ever play at such a pitch.

Also read Chippa United Beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0, Chiefs Winless in Five League Games

PSL scheduling criticism and pitch concerns

Cardoso said the PSL should have controlled the scheduling better, pointing out that a training session was also held at the stadium after the previous day's game. He revealed there was an agreement to play the match on Thursday night at Mbebela Stadium, but the PSL did not approve it. Sundowns and Kruger had agreed to the switch.

Cardoso also noted it was the second time Sundowns had played on that pitch, adding that he does not see other big teams coming to the venue. Speaking to SuperSport TV, he invited other leading South African clubs to bring their matches to the area. He said Sundowns had already played at the KwaMhlanga venue three times in the past two years and it was time for others to do the same.

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"I would like to invite the other big teams from South Africa to come here and play because we came already three times in the last two years. So, maybe someone else wants to play here. It's a beautiful environment," Cardoso said. He specifically mentioned the supporters of Chiefs and Pirates, two of the country's most widely supported clubs, and said their presence would help bring football closer to communities outside the traditional football centres.

Inviting big teams to play in rural areas

"Bring the football to the countryside. For sure there are Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans around and bring the football to the village because it's very important," he added. Cardoso stressed that Sundowns should not be the only major club willing to play at the venue, arguing that taking football to different parts of the country is important for the growth of the game.

"It cannot only be us playing on this pitch but we are happy. We are happy that we are democratic. We come everywhere and we show that Sundowns is a team not only from Pretoria, Johannesburg but from the country itself," he said. His comments come against the backdrop of smaller clubs sometimes moving home fixtures against Chiefs and Pirates to bigger stadiums to accommodate the demand generated by their large supporter bases.

For Cardoso, however, the opportunity should extend beyond the financial benefits of hosting the Soweto giants. He wants the country's other football heavyweights to help ensure that supporters in smaller communities are not left out of the big-match experience. On the match itself, Iqraam Rayners scored a hat trick, with Mothobi Mvala and Tashreeq Matthews adding one goal each. Khetukuthula Ndlovu scored a late consolation for Kruger.

Cardoso praised his side's reaction after their defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last week. He said they had to adapt and showed strong character and commitment.

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"We had to adapt; we had a strong character and strong commitment from the boys. I was obviously pushing them a lot trying to get a second goal because we know a 1-0 lead can give an opportunity because the pitch is small and any ball can create a chance," he said.

Sundowns reaction after Chiefs defeat

"There was a strong reaction during the week; we have to continue and keep on being strong. Today, we had a good game, and it shows diversity coming into this small pitch in the country, but what is important is the three points and moving forward to the next match.

" He also lauded Rayners, calling him a player they trust. "Iqraam is the player we trust. He is an international footballer, a player that we know we can count on. I think he was very sharp, very accurate and gave his best pressing high.

" Cardoso's appeal to Chiefs and Pirates comes as the two clubs prepare for the Carling Knockout final on December 12 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The venue won the bid to host the final ahead of Cape Town's DHL Stadium. Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player Stanton Fredericks has declined to predict a winner.

Chiefs winless streak and table position

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are enduring a difficult run in the Betway Premiership. Their winless streak extended to five matches after a shock 1-0 defeat to Chippa United, with Azola Matrose scoring the first-half winner for the home side. Sundowns, by contrast, returned to winning ways and moved back to the summit of the table. Cardoso's side will now look to build on the victory as they continue their title defence.

The coach's remarks have sparked discussion about whether the PSL should do more to ensure top-flight matches are played in rural areas and smaller communities, and whether the league's biggest clubs should follow Sundowns' example. Cardoso made it clear he believes football belongs to the whole country, not just the major cities, and that playing at venues like Solomon Mahlangu Stadium is a way to show that Sundowns represents more than just Pretoria and Johannesburg.