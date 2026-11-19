Miguel Cardoso defended Sundowns' trophy record before their Carling Knockout semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs, while Chiefs remain the most successful team in the competition's history with 13 titles.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has defended his side and his own trophy record ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The match is a sold-out encounter between the two Gauteng giants. Kaizer Chiefs remain the most successful team in the history of this competition with 13 titles, while Sundowns come second with four. The competition, now known as the Carling Knockout Cup, has had many sponsors since its inception in 1982 and is simply referred to as the League Cup. Cardoso brought written notes with statistics to Thursday's Carling pre-match press conference at Premier Soccer League headquarters in Parktown.

Also read Chiefs, Sundowns renew Carling Knockout rivalry with Miguel Cardoso under extra pressure

Mamelodi Sundowns Trophy Haul Analysis

He listed Sundowns' trophy haul over the past decade. In 2017 Sundowns won one trophy, in 2018 one trophy, in 2019 two trophies, in 2020 two trophies, in 2021 two trophies, in 2022 two trophies, in 2023 two trophies, in 2024 one trophy and in 2025 one trophy, the league championship won with him. In 2026 they have won three trophies: the Champions League, the MTN8 and the FIFA Asia-Africa-Pacific Cup, also called the Intercontinental Afro-Asian Cup.

Cardoso said this is football pedigree and no one can say anything bad about the moment Sundowns are in. He admitted it could be better and that they could have made history at a more historical level. He said they probably should have done it, but they did not. He insisted he will not allow anyone to say anything negative regarding the year of Mamelodi Sundowns.

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The coach, who has expressed that he feels under-appreciated in South Africa, has been accused by detractors of making excuses. Sundowns followed up earning a second star in the Champions League in May with a first domestic cup success for Cardoso, beating Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the MTN8 final in October. Playing in a gruelling seven competitions in 2026-27, they lifted the FIFA Asia-Africa-Pacific Cup by beating Al-Ahli Saudi days later, also progressing in the adjoining FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Champions League Elimination Details

Last month Downs suffered a fairly embarrassing crash out of the Champions League as defending champions in the second preliminary round, losing on away goals to Angola's Wiliete. Just before this month's FIFA international window, the Brazilians were stunned 3-1 at Loftus Versfeld by USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup. Cardoso said he is the first to admit they should be playing in the Champions League group stage.

On the Super Cup, Cardoso asked reporters to remember a match where so many things happened in one game. He said no one could write a script where so many coincidences happened at the same time with such an effect on a match. They lost a player, Nuno Santos, in the warm-up, suffered a goal in the third minute and lost striker Brayan Leon on the 15th minute before equalising.

Then the wind came from everywhere and they waited 45 minutes to start the second half due to a storm. When he looked at the pitch, he thought it was a river. Cardoso said they should have done better and, with all respect to USM Alger's work, should have won that match. He repeated his request from the post-match press conference for honesty in analysis of Sundowns.

Sundowns Rebuilding Process Explained

He noted that Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz spoke about the Sundowns team that was African champion just five months ago, but that it was not this team because six players from last season's Champions League side are not available now. Cardoso described this as a rebuilding process. For a team that is rebuilding, he said, he totally agrees they should have more in the pocket, but he also knows they have played three finals and won two.

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He said they should and could have done better in the Champions League qualifying rounds, but noted Wiliete had one shot at their goal and it came from a pass by one of their own players. Sundowns will be desperate to book their place in a second successive domestic final after lifting the MTN8 title this season. Cardoso is expecting a physical battle against Chiefs on Sunday, like when the teams met last season at Loftus.

He said he hopes he does not lose Keanu or a player like him for a year because the last match was brutal from Chiefs and they got a player who still cannot play, is injured and at risk of his career. Cardoso said he expects intensity because there will be a full stadium that pushes the players to the level of commitment and increases the rhythm of the game.

He said managing and playing the game in the pattern the team usually trains with will allow them to be more comfortable throughout the match, and that is exactly what they want to do. He added that the Chiefs coach said they want to play to their game model and that is the fight that will be on the pitch. While not all of them played for Bafana Bafana against Kenya, Cardoso still cannot risk playing fringe players against Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs Preparation Status

Amakhosi have had enough time to prepare for this titanic with Mfundo Vilakazi the only player who was away on national duty with the SA U23 team. The head-to-head record between Sundowns and Chiefs since the competition's inception in 1982 shows Chiefs' dominance. The Soweto giants lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat the now defunct Wits University 2-1 in the final.

A series of draws between the two Gauteng giants then followed over a decade later, and in all of those, Chiefs edged out Sundowns on penalties. In 1997, Sundowns and Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw, and Amakhosi won 3-2 on penalties. In 1998, Chiefs and Sundowns drew 2-2 after extra time, and Amakhosi won 2-1 on penalties. The two teams twice played to a 1-1 draw, and the winner had to be determined on penalties.

They also met in a 2-2 Telkom Knockout Cup final, and after a 0-0 draw, Itumeleng Khune single-handedly won his side the title as they beat the Tshwane giants 3-2 on penalties in 2015.