Cardoso Leads Mamelodi Sundowns to Second Straight CAF Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his immense satisfaction as his team secured a spot in their second consecutive CAF Champions League final. A solitary goal from forward Brayan León against Espérance propelled the South African giants forward, fulfilling a key objective set by the club's leadership. Cardoso, who has guided Sundowns to the final for the second year running and previously reached it with Espérance, lauded the collaborative efforts of his diverse technical team and the unwavering support of the fans. He emphasized the importance of tactical discipline, collective commitment, and playing with joy as crucial elements for success against formidable continental opponents.

Mamelodi Sundowns are once again on the brink of continental glory after securing their passage to a second successive CAF Champions League final. The South African champions triumphed over Tunisian powerhouse Espérance, with a decisive 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. This achievement fulfills a core ambition of the club's hierarchy, as articulated by head coach Miguel Cardoso .

The crucial goal came from the boot of Colombian forward Brayan León, who has been a revelation since his January arrival. León's strike, his fifth of the campaign, proved to be the difference-maker, ensuring Sundowns' presence on the grandest stage of African club football. Cardoso, who has experienced the final of this prestigious competition in multiple capacities, including last season with Sundowns and in 2024 with Espérance, shared his profound excitement. Two Champions League finals in a row and that was the objective of people that brought us here at the club, he stated, underscoring the significance of consistently reaching this pinnacle. The club's consistent performance in reaching consecutive finals speaks volumes about their sustained ambition and strategic development within the competitive African football landscape. Cardoso was quick to attribute this success to the unified efforts of his entire technical setup. He acknowledged the seamless integration and hard work of coaches from various backgrounds, including those from Portugal, South Africa, and Denmark, who have been instrumental since his arrival in December 2024, following the departure of Manqoba Mngqithi. For me and my staff, it’s the hard work from the ones that come from Portugal, the ones I found here in South Africa, and the ones from Denmark, he elaborated. Everyone together has done a good job and I want to thank all of them. He also extended his gratitude to the passionate Sundowns fanbase, recognizing their vital role in galvanizing the team. I can’t finish this without thanking our fans, it’s very important that we feel their energy. They must keep following us in the league, he urged, highlighting the continuity of support required across all competitions. The Brazilians demonstrated a remarkable level of tactical discipline and resilience throughout both legs of the semi-final tie. Cardoso lauded his players for their mental fortitude and tactical astuteness in navigating a closely contested encounter against a formidable opponent. The development of this team was to understand that when you play teams like Al Ahly, the Moroccans and the … ones from Algeria, you need to be strong, Cardoso commented, referencing the caliber of teams that typically contend for continental honors. He further elaborated on the fine margins that decided the match in Tunis. Our match in Tunis was a match of thin margins. It fell for our side because of the commitment, positioning, intensity and capacity to be together even when we don’t have the ball. Espérance is a big team. The team understood where we needed to be and they created the energy. One thing we can never forget at Sundowns is that you need to play with joy. The ball is what unites us but our hearts and commitment should be open for when we don’t have the ball. This philosophy encapsulates the team's approach, blending tactical prowess with an intrinsic passion for the game, a hallmark of successful Sundowns campaigns. The club's ability to consistently perform at the highest level is a testament to their long-term vision and effective management, solidifying their status as a dominant force in African club football





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Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Miguel Cardoso Brayan León African Club Football

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