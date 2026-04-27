Cardoso Laments Missed Opportunity as Sundowns Title Hopes Hang in the Balance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expresses frustration after a goalless draw against Richards Bay, highlighting a missed chance to overtake Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership title race. The team faces a challenging run of fixtures and needs to improve performance to secure a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns ’ recent goalless draw against Richards Bay FC at uMhlathuze Stadium has been described as a significant missed opportunity by head coach Miguel Cardoso .

The result leaves the Brazilians trailing log leaders Orlando Pirates by a single point, despite having a game in hand, intensifying the pressure in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested title race. This setback comes after a previous 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC, marking a frustrating two-match stretch where Sundowns have failed to secure maximum points after a remarkable ten-game winning streak.

Cardoso expressed his disappointment, stating he was only recently informed of Orlando Pirates’ draw against Kaizer Chiefs, which would have presented Sundowns with a clear path to the top of the table had they secured a victory. The Portuguese coach emphasized the importance of capitalizing on opportunities, particularly when rivals falter, but acknowledged that the title is still within reach with five matches remaining. The challenges facing Sundowns in their pursuit of a record-extending ninth successive league title are considerable.

Their immediate schedule includes back-to-back encounters with Polokwane City, followed by a crucial clash against Kaizer Chiefs – a fixture known for its intensity and significance. The campaign will conclude with matches against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy. Cardoso believes his team possesses the capability to win all remaining fixtures, but stressed the need for a significant shift in performance.

He lamented the loss of four points in the last two games, highlighting that their current form is insufficient to guarantee championship success. A perfect record of five wins from their remaining five matches is now deemed essential. The coach’s assessment underscores the heightened stakes and the need for a renewed focus and determination within the squad. The team’s ability to overcome these hurdles will be pivotal in determining their fate in the title race.

Cardoso also voiced his dissatisfaction with the playing conditions at uMhlathuze Stadium, describing the pitch as slow, dry, and high. He observed that Richards Bay adopts a defensive strategy, relying heavily on counter-attacks and exploiting the challenging pitch conditions to their advantage. He pointed out that the home team’s approach is to dictate the style of play, taking advantage of the rules in South Africa that permit dry pitches.

This tactical approach, combined with the difficult playing surface, makes uMhlathuze Stadium a formidable venue for visiting teams, as evidenced by both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates dropping points there recently. Cardoso’s comments suggest a frustration not only with the result but also with the external factors influencing the game, highlighting the complexities of competing in the Betway Premiership.

The coach’s candid assessment provides insight into the challenges faced by Mamelodi Sundowns as they navigate the final stages of the season and strive to secure their place in South African football history





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Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso Betway Premiership Richards Bay FC Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs South African Soccer Soccer News Title Race

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