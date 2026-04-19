Cardoso Defends Position Amidst Champions League Triumph, Attributes Success to Team Effort

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses criticism following the team's advancement to the CAF Champions League final, emphasizing collective dedication and dismissing doubts about his tenure.

Miguel Cardoso , the Portuguese manager of Mamelodi Sundowns , has publicly responded to the chorus of criticism that shadowed his tenure, asserting his unwavering belief in his position at the club and celebrating the team's hard-fought progression to yet another CAF Champions League final.

The Brazilians secured their spot in the continental showpiece following a tense 2-0 aggregate victory over Tunisian giants Espérance, a triumph that Cardoso attributes not to individual brilliance but to the steadfast support and collective commitment of everyone involved. The path to the final was not without its challenges. Following a period of what some perceived as a dip in performances and results towards the end of the previous year, speculation regarding Cardoso's future intensified. Whispers of potential sacking circulated, fueled by discontent expressed by some fans, supporters, and even former players. However, Cardoso maintains that he remained insulated from this external noise, confident in the internal trust placed in him. "It’s clear that people say ‘we’ didn’t know whether I would stay, but ‘we’ knew that I would stay – myself, the assistants, the management, the club and the players," he stated emphatically after the crucial 1-0 second-leg victory that sealed their final berth. He further added, "The ones who wanted me out are probably the ones who (don’t) have the power to decide whether I go or stay." This defiant stance underscores his conviction in his own capabilities and the backing he purportedly received from the club hierarchy. The victory over Espérance marks a significant milestone, not only for Mamelodi Sundowns but also for Cardoso himself. This achievement represents their second consecutive appearance in the CAF Champions League final as a duo, and for Cardoso, it signifies his third successive final in the competition over his career. This remarkable consistency in reaching the pinnacle of African club football, despite the internal and external pressures he has faced, speaks volumes about the team's resilience and the manager's ability to navigate challenging circumstances. Cardoso, however, was quick to deflect praise away from himself, choosing to highlight the collective effort. "I don’t look at this moment as an individual achievement, but as a club and players’ achievement – it’s their job and their high level of commitment, not mine," he explained. "I just try to facilitate and not complicate anything." This humble acknowledgment of his role as a facilitator, rather than the sole architect of success, paints a picture of a manager who values the contributions of his entire squad and backroom staff. The meticulous execution of game plans, the unwavering defensive solidity demonstrated in both legs against a formidable opponent, and the clinical finishing when opportunities arose were all testament to the hard work and dedication embedded within the Mamelodi Sundowns camp. Cardoso's leadership, while subject to scrutiny, has ultimately guided the team back to the continental final, proving his detractors wrong and reaffirming his value to the club





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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Football Coaching

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