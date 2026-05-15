Cardiff expose Stormers vulnerability out wide, win in final Vodacom URC league fixture

Cardiff's defensive effort and wide attack exposed the ongoing vulnerabilities of DHL Stormers leading to a crucial 22-16 victory in the last match of Vodacom URC league fixture.

Cardiff dig deep defensively and expose Stormers vulnerability out wide. Both teams had a lot to play for but it was Cardiff who got what they were looking for as they relied on a brilliant defensive effort and their ability to exploit the ongoing DHL Stormers defensive frailties out wide to clinch a well deserved 22-16 win at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night.

It was a big moment for Cardiff as the win in their final Vodacom URC league fixture ensured they made history by advancing to the playoffs in the competition in its current guise for the first time. By scoring four tries they also picked up a bonus point to lift the Welsh team into fourth position overnight.

For Cardiff to retain that position will depend on the Vodacom Bulls tripping up against Benetton at Loftus on Saturday afternoon, something that appears unlikely, but Liam Belchar and his charges will be happy with wherever they finish in the top eight after being so near and yet so far from qualifying in previous seasons. The Stormers were already sure of a top four finish and home quarterfinal but were playing to finish in the top two, something that a win would have secured them





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Cardiff Stormers Rugby Super Sport Vodacom Urc League Playoffs Top 4 Finish Bonus Point

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