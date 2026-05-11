Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl is reportedly keen to bring a former England international to the Arms Park as his new backs coach. The Welsh club has identified Matt Banahan as a potential addition to Van Zyls coaching staff as the South African begins shaping his backroom team for next season.

Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl is reportedly keen to bring a former England international to the Arms Park as his new backs coach. The Welsh club has identified Matt Banahan as a potential addition to Van Zyls coaching staff as the South African begins shaping his backroom team for next season.

Since retiring in 2021, Banahan has quietly built an impressive coaching CV. He spent two years as an assistant coach with the Scotland Women before joining Premiership Womens Rugby powerhouse Gloucester-Hartpury in a similar role last year. Van Zyl, who was appointed Cardiffs permanent head coach last month, is expected to make changes to his coaching team after stepping up from the forwards coach role he held since joining the club in 2024.

Banahan has previously spoken of his passion for coaching and his desire to pass on what he learned during a distinguished playing career with Bath, Gloucester and England. Cardiff are preparing for a crucial final-round Vodacom URC clash against the Stormers on Friday night, with both teams chasing a place in the playoffs. Whether youre traveling to catch a rugby game or just looking for a reliable ride, finding the right car is crucial.

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