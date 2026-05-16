Cardiff Claims URC Victory Over Stormers, Securing Top Spot in Log

Cardiff scored four tries to claim a 22-16 bonus-point victory over the Stormers in their URC match on Friday night. The Stormers made an ominous start, but Cardiff's passion and performance ultimately led to the victory, allowing them to climb up to fourth on the log. The other highlights included Connacht's thumping against Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors edging Ulster, and the Stormers' loss. Regardless of Saturday's results, the Lions are now assured of a place in the top eight.

Cardiff scored four tries to claim a 22-16 bonus-point victory over the Stormers in their URC match on Friday night. The Stormers made an ominous start at the Arms Park, with their scrum dominating on the 4G surface.

However, Cardiff, who had a passionate home win, claimed victory with a 22-16 bonus-point win, climbing up to fourth on the log. The other highlights included Connacht's thumping victory over Edinburgh, booking their place in the quarter-finals, and Glasgow Warriors edging Ulster to secure the top spot on the log. The Stormers suffered a loss, and Ulster's loss means that the Lions are now assured of a place in the top eight





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Cardiff Stormers Result Connacht Edinburgh Glasgow Warriors Ulster MUNSTER Quarter-Finals URC Playoffs Lions

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