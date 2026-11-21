Capitec is expanding into commercial agriculture, starting with wine farms in Stellenbosch, and growing its business banking segment with a focus on emerging markets and competitive fees.

Capitec, South Africa's biggest retail bank, is aiming to become a player in commercial agriculture, starting with wine farms in Stellenbosch as it builds its business banking segment.

Capitec Enters Commercial Agriculture Sector

The bank also plans to grow its presence in the township economy and emerging markets. Riaan Klopper, executive head of business banking and the business support centre at Capitec Business, told journalists this week the bank aimed to grow its presence in agriculture in the next five years. He said Capitec had started to look into commercial agricultural businesses as up to 70% of farm workers bank with Capitec.

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"We've realised that anything between 50% and 70% of businesses today, small, medium or large, when they make a payroll, it will be to a Capitec account," he said. Klopper said the group had entered into commercial agriculture at the end of last year and had managed to onboard a few clients.

"We started to learn this year and we feel fairly comfortable that next year we can be a little bit more aggressive. If I say 'aggressive', it's over time. I think, over the next, three to five years, we would like to be a player in that. We're definitely going to see if we can explore that more," he said.

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Absa dominates the agriculture sector, where it provides production and asset finance loans, but this did not stop Capitec from entering the sector.

"We look at the jockey behind it and the nature of that so that you back the jockey and the financials around it, and less so on the crop or the livestock. Because that's how you learn," Klopper told journalists. He said Capitec was not new to agriculture. Fifteen years ago, through "workplace bankers", the personal banking team went to farmers and signed up their employees.

"We're actually after the agricultural client for their funding needs because they need a production loan, they need asset finance and they need acquisitions for new farms and stuff. It's very much a commercial play like any other client," he said.

"If you want to buy a new farm, you know, talk to us. If you want to expand your capital equipment, talk to us. It's very much a commercial play in a different sector, which we will optimistically but cautiously enter.

" Karl Kumbier, executive of Capitec Business, said the bank was happily taking the risk in a controlled manner, pointing to skills in lending, and would avoid some sectors. "We don't understand mining. So that's not our game; we're staying away from it.

" he said. "Farming, we never understood but we've got all the products, we've got commercial property loans, we've got overdrafts, we've got term loans and we've got asset finance. So we've got the skills that can assess farming credit and agricultural credit, and we've got the skills to originate.

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Capitec Focuses On Township Economy

" Capitec had also been focused on the township economy and spent two years in Tembisa to study township businesses. April Baloyi, executive head of emerging markets at Capitec Business, said some of the businesses include fruit and vegetable hawkers who make R100,000 a day or a R3m turnover. He said the bank realised that the people are not 'informal but contextually smart'.

"Most of them have built double-storey houses and taken children to university. The turnover is huge; what is not there is the margin. As a bank, we are in the business of turnover and not their margin; when we bring them on board that brings value.

" As part of growing emerging markets and sole proprietors, the bank launched an emerging market account in December, which had 237,000 accounts with 53,595 merchants with R1.34bn in loans. Kumbier, the former head of mercantile, said the business banking segment had been able to make a difference by providing small businesses with access to finance.

"The vision basically is to say that if we can provide access to finance to small businesses, those businesses grow; as they grow, they create jobs; as they create jobs, they stimulate the economy, which we badly need in this country. " He said the focus was on building a digitally-led but relationship-based business bank that could be scaled.

Bank Competes On Simple Transaction Fees

He said there were 3-million formal businesses where Capitec was gunning to take market share from traditional players and another 3-million emerging market businesses in the townships and rural areas, including hair salons, car washes, and taverns, that would create a new market. He said what set Capitec apart was the offering both formal and informal businesses cheaper, transparent and simple bank fees that he described as one, two, three, six, and 10.

This being R1 per Capitec to Capitec transaction, R2 for transactions to another bank, R3 per debit order going off an account, R6 for a real-time payment, and R10 for drawing money at the ATMs. This compared to R40 for a real-time payment charged by competitors and up to R19 for a debit order going off an account, he said.

Capitec also developed a point-of-sale device where it controls the software, which it sells for R699 instead of renting it out. Digital banking users are encouraged to verify suspicious links and messages before sharing information, making payments or clicking through to unfamiliar websites.