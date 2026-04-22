Capitec Connect Offers Free Calls, Signaling the End of an Era for Voice Revenue

Capitec Connect now allows users to call each other for free, a move that reflects the declining importance of traditional voice calls in South Africa's mobile market and the rise of data-driven communication.

Capitec Connect users can now make calls to each other at no cost, marking a significant shift in South Africa 's telecommunications landscape. This development, while seemingly beneficial for consumers, highlights the declining value of traditional voice calls in a market dominated by data, apps, and regulatory changes.

For decades, voice services were the cornerstone of the mobile industry, driving network development, financial performance, and shareholder value. However, the rise of data-driven communication methods like WhatsApp and the increasing affordability of data have drastically altered the economics of voice calls. Capitec's primary goal isn't to compete as a mobile operator but to strengthen its banking relationships. Offering free calls between Capitec Connect SIMs encourages household adoption, creating a network effect that increases customer loyalty.

The arrangement with Cell C, which hosts Capitec Connect, leverages the fact that calls between users on the same network incur no inter-operator termination charges. The marginal cost of a minute of call time on modern 4G or 5G networks is minimal, making 'free on-net' calls a viable strategy. This move by Capitec is less revolutionary and more of a catch-up to existing offerings from Vodacom and MTN, which have already bundled unlimited calls into their mid-tier prepaid plans.

However, it does exert downward pressure on pricing, particularly in the highly competitive prepaid market. The impact of this announcement is lessened by the long-term decline of voice revenue. South Africans have increasingly shifted to messaging apps like WhatsApp for communication, preferring voice notes and data-based calls over traditional phone calls. Voice revenue now represents a small fraction of overall mobile service revenue, with data driving the majority of growth.

Mobile operators are adapting by focusing on data services, fixed-wireless products, and retaining customers through contracts. The remaining voice revenue primarily comes from business customers, older subscribers, and off-net calls, which are less sensitive to price changes. Capitec's offering can be seen as a final acknowledgment of the diminishing importance of traditional voice calls. The announcement also raises concerns about market fragmentation, as expressed by Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

He points to the potential for aggressive MVNO pricing, declining termination rates, commoditized data, and a weak economy to erode operator margins and hinder investment in crucial infrastructure like rural 5G and fiber networks. Joosub's concerns stem from his experience in Spain, where a similar trend of market fragmentation led to a hypercompetitive, low-margin environment.

While Capitec's move is a smart business strategy, it's unlikely to pose an existential threat to the major mobile operators, who have already absorbed the bulk of the decline in voice revenue. The industry is evolving, and the focus is now firmly on data and future technologies. The free on-net calls represent the final chapter in the story of a once-dominant market segment, signaling a definitive shift towards a data-centric future for South African telecommunications





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Capitec Connect Mobile Telecommunications Voice Calls Data Revenue MVNO Cell C Vodacom MTN South Africa

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