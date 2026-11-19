Capitec Bank and Business Day hosted a BizTalk event in Durban to discuss how technology, tourism, and trade create new opportunities for local businesses.

A recent Capitec BizTalk event, hosted in partnership with Business Day, explored the opportunities emerging where tourism, trade and technology meet in Durban. Emceed by broadcast journalist Refiloe Mpakanyane, the gathering featured insights from Riaan Klopper, Sicelo Mkhize, and Brett Michielin. The session highlighted how the city's established industries are evolving through digital innovation. This approach aims to help the entrepreneurial community grow and reach new markets more effectively.

Durban Economy Extends Beyond Hospitality

Durban's economic identity extends well beyond hospitality services. Manufacturing, agriculture, property development, retail and financial services all contribute to the province's economy. Growth in one sector creates opportunities in another, connecting local suppliers and manufacturers to broader value chains. This interconnectedness allows businesses to build the financial capacity to take advantage of new prospects. Commercial landscape spans multiple sectors to support this dynamic environment. The port connects local industry to international markets effectively. This infrastructure supports the diverse range of businesses operating in the region. Tourism remains a key driver alongside these established industrial pillars.

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Digital Services Transform Business Operations

Digital platforms are transforming how businesses find clients and sell products. Technology plays an increasingly important role in this modern business landscape. Together, tourism, trade and technology are creating new pathways to growth. Businesses must now build operational capacity to remain competitive in this changed environment. Capitec's approach makes business banking more accessible and responsive to these needs. The bank combines digital services with relationships that understand enterprise realities. This includes transactional banking and payment solutions for different development stages. Digital services take routine administration out of the way for business owners. This allows more room to discuss growth and operational needs with bankers. The strategy supports the entrepreneurial community looking to innovate and expand.

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Data-Informed Credit Assessment Processes

Capitec is developing tools that use business account activity to assess creditworthiness. This approach helps smaller enterprises without substantial assets to offer as security. A Capitec Global Biz account allows transactional behaviour to contribute to financial assessments. The system identifies potential eligibility and presents a credit offer through the app. This process happens without the business owner necessarily initiating a traditional application. Sicelo Mkhize, head of Commercial and Enterprise Banking at Capitec, emphasized this shift. Riaan Klopper, executive head of Business Banking, supports this data-driven methodology. Bankers are encouraged to understand clients' businesses and identify where support is needed. This proactive engagement starts conversations about funding before entrepreneurs approach the bank. The goal is to make access to finance more responsive to actual trading activity. This method complements the digital transformation of traditional banking services in Durban.

International Trade and Currency Management Tools

For Durban businesses looking beyond South Africa, international trade offers significant opportunities. Entering overseas markets means navigating logistics and regulatory requirements effectively. Currency movements and international payment processes pose challenges for expansion. Stephen van der Merwe of Epiphany Africa raised questions about receiving international payments during the Q&A. Capitec provides foreign exchange services to help manage these complex trading environments. Tools such as forward exchange contracts help secure anticipated foreign currency inflows. These instruments help businesses manage currency exposure in global markets. Letters of credit also support transactions with international trading partners. Brett Michielin, CEO of Mozambik Group, highlighted the importance of these services. The discussion showed that accessing overseas markets requires robust financial planning. Durban's port connects local industry to international markets, facilitating this growth. The BizTalk event underscored the need for practical financial solutions. These tools help businesses diversify revenue and reach new customers globally. The integration of trade and technology defines the modern competitive landscape.