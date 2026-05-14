CapeNature Reserves Temporarily Closed Amid Widespread Infrastructure Damage

The recent spell of severe weather has disrupted operations across multiple reserves and surrounding communities, with several CapeNature reserves temporarily closed as officials assess widespread infrastructure damage across protected areas.

The recent spell of severe weather has disrupted operations across multiple reserves and surrounding communities, with several CapeNature reserves temporarily closed as officials assess widespread infrastructure damage across protected areas.

The weather system, driven by successive cold fronts sweeping across the province, has also left hiking routes inaccessible, damaged coastal infrastructure and created hazardous travelling conditions in several regions. CapeNature said roads, bridges, trails, offices and staff accommodation were among the infrastructure impacted during the severe weather conditions. Electricity supply interruptions remain one of the biggest operational challenges, affecting both reserve activities and nearby communities linked to the affected areas.

Temporary closures have been implemented at our reserves, not only due to ongoing adverse weather, but also to allow for detailed damage assessments, infrastructure repairs and safety inspections to ensure reserves are safe and accessible before reopening. Certain sites could remain closed even after rainfall subsides if infrastructure repairs or safety concerns persist. Officials are urging travellers, hikers and holiday visitors to avoid unnecessary trips to reserves while dangerous conditions continue.

Visitors are strongly urged to avoid travelling to reserves while severe weather conditions persist, particularly where roads, bridges and entry routes may be unsafe or inaccessible. The organisation also advised visitors to monitor its website for updated reopening schedules before making travel plans





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Capenature Reserves Temporary Closures Infrastructure Damage Severe Weather Hiking Routes Coastal Infrastructure Hazardous Travelling Conditions Electricity Supply Interruptions Reopening Schedules Visitors Avoid Unnecessary Trips Severe Weather Conditions

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