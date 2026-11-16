Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves has secured a second five-year term with 63.8% of the vote, defeating main challenger Joana Rosa who received 31.6%. The victory solidifies his leadership in one of Africa's most stable democracies despite ongoing challenges with youth unemployment.

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves has won a second five-year term in the presidential election held on Sunday, securing a decisive victory according to provisional results released by state media.

The election results, drawn from 97% of polling stations, confirm that Neves surpassed the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff, ultimately capturing 63.8% of the total votes cast by the electorate. His main rival, former Justice Minister Joana Rosa, finished in second place with 31.6% of the vote. This margin effectively eliminated the need for a second round of voting.

Also read Cape Town Taxi Violence Sparks Economic Crisis for Small Businesses

The remaining four candidates in the race each received less than 1% of the vote, indicating a highly consolidated field of contenders. Following the announcement of the results, Rosa publicly conceded defeat during a speech. She confirmed that she had already extended her congratulations to President Neves, demonstrating a peaceful transition of power in the archipelago nation. This acceptance underscores the stable democratic traditions that have long characterized Cape Verdean politics.

Advertisement

Cape Verde Campaign Focuses on Youth Employment

The campaign leading up to this election was heavily focused on economic issues, particularly the urgent need to create more jobs for young people. Despite being one of Africa's most stable democracies, the country faces significant demographic pressures. Many young citizens seek employment opportunities abroad due to limited local prospects. Located more than 600 kilometers west of mainland Africa, this former Portuguese colony is home to approximately 500,000 residents.

However, a larger number of Cape Verdeans live overseas, with significant communities established in the United States and Portugal. This diaspora plays a crucial role in the national economy and social fabric. Neves, aged 66, represents the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, known by its Portuguese acronym PAICV. This is the country's oldest political party and sits on the centre-left of the political spectrum.

Neves Returns After 15 Years as Prime Minister

He previously served as prime minister for 15 years before ascending to the presidency in 2021. Joana Rosa hails from the Movement for Democracy party, which occupies the centre-right political position. This party had governed the nation for a decade prior to losing a legislative vote in May. The current political landscape reflects a competitive two-party dominance within the hybrid presidential-parliamentary system.

Under Cape Verde's constitutional framework, the prime minister heads the government and manages daily administrative functions. However, the president retains significant powers, including the authority to veto legislation. This balance of power shapes how policy is implemented and how national priorities are addressed. The recent election results highlight the enduring political stability of the archipelago.

Advertisement

While economic challenges remain, particularly regarding youth employment, the electoral process proceeded without major incident. The victory reinforces Neves' mandate to address these pressing social and economic concerns during his second term.