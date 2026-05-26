Cape Town Women Celebrate Graduation from Carbon‑Smart Green Skills Programme

The City of Cape Town's Carbon‑Smart Skills Development Programme celebrates 23 women who graduated with training in eco‑friendly construction and sustainable entrepreneurship, marking a milestone in empowering vulnerable communities and advancing low‑carbon initiatives

For thirteen years Gcobisa Ndabeni worked tirelessly to find stable employment while caring for her family. Her perseverance came to fruition last week when she was one of the standout graduates at a ceremony celebrating women who are rebuilding their futures through green skills and sustainable innovation in Cape Town .

The Day's event took place at the Alphen Centre in Constantia on Friday 22 May and celebrated 23 women who completed the City of Cape Town's Carbon‑Smart Skills Development Programme. The ceremony was also part of International Biodiversity Day celebrations, underscoring the town's commitment to environmental stewardship. Since its launch, the programme has employed 47 women over the past three years, creating pathways into entrepreneurship, environmental work, and technical training for women from vulnerable communities.

The initiative was initially designed to address environmental pressures caused by biomass waste and overcrowded landfill sites. Over time it has expanded into a broader model that combines climate‑conscious innovation with practical job creation. The City's Biodiversity Management Branch runs the programme, and it focuses on the production of Biomass‑Recycled Insulated Concrete, commonly called BRIC. This alternative building material is made from invasive alien tree biomass, cement, and recyclable materials such as plastic and glass.

Participants gain hands‑on experience through workplace exposure and technical instruction in environmental management, green construction methods, entrepreneurship, computer literacy, and manufacturing processes. The Carbon‑Smart team now produces a wide range of products, from paving blocks and furniture to decorative items and construction materials that are used in green infrastructure projects across the city.

Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Alderman Eddie Andrews described the graduation as marking an important milestone for participants who have completed training linked to low‑carbon development and sustainability projects across the metropolitan area. He highlighted the achievements of the graduates, noting how they have been equipped with critical skills to support sustainable and low‑carbon development.

Andrews also shared Gcobisa Ndabeni's inspiring story, explaining how she joined the City through the Expanded Public Works Programme database after more than a decade without employment. She went back to school and now can support her family of seven, with her eldest daughter attending university, and she remains determined to continue developing her skills. Other graduates also reflected on how quickly their circumstances changed after registering on the City's jobseekers database.

Lynette Meyi, one of the recipients of the program's 23‑woman cohort, said that when she first enrolled she thought she would be a cleaner, but she was placed into the Carbon‑Smart programme instead. Today she is a supervisor, and the training has helped her gain opportunities while inspiring her to start a food garden and work toward launching her own business in the future. Employment outcomes linked to the initiative continue to grow.

During the graduation event, the City released figures showing that five participants secured permanent jobs outside the City, one secured permanent employment within the municipality, four earned internal promotions, and six graduates registered their own businesses. The Carbon‑Smart programme's success story is celebrated as part of Cape Town's broader efforts to champion sustainable development, empower women, and create an inclusive economy that leverages green technologies to address climate change and environmental challenges.

The event underscored the impact of targeted training, practical experience, and community support on breaking barriers and creating long‑term career prospects for women from disadvantaged backgrounds





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Green Skills Sustainable Entrepreneurship Women Empowerment Carbon‑Smart Programme Cape Town

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