Cape Town Weekend Buzz: Big-city energy, artsy detours and easy little plans to make Mother City feel alive

Cape Town weekend has big-city energy, artsy detours and a few easy little plans that make the Mother City feel extra alive.

This Cape Town weekend has big-city energy, artsy detours and a few easy little plans that make the Mother City feel extra alive. The Mother City, Cape Town , offers a variety of weekend plans that will fill the air with excitement for locals and tourists alike.

First, the City Marathon runs on Sunday, 24 May 2026, starting at Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point Stadium. Event name: City Marathon Event date: Sunday, 24 May 2026 Event start time: 6am Location: Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point Stadium Another family-friendly event is Freshlyground, hosting Guga S’thebe, on Dr Langalibalele Drive, Langa. The event will have good music and a relaxed outdoor setting, making it perfect for a laid-back afternoon.

Event name: Freshlyground Event date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 Location: Dr Langalibalele Drive, Langa For those in the mood for art and craft, visit the Secret Garden Market in Kommetjie. Local makers' market Lebko mark offers food, crafts, clothing, and homeware, all under one roof, with a relaxed outdoor setting.

Event name: Secret Garden Market Event date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 Location: Lekkerwater Road, Kommetjie If you prefer a more intensive cultural outing, Cape Town Heritage Tours offers the Long Street tour on Saturday, 23 May 2026. You can walk along the streets and let the history of the place do the talking. Event name: Long Street tour Event date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 Location: Admire the historic but diverse streetscape.

For those who are in the mood to learn about the cosmos, visit the South African Astronomical Observatory for a great plan on Saturday, 23 May 2026. They offer Open Night in Observatory without trying too hard. Event name: Open Night in Observatory Event date: Saturday, 23 May 2026 Location: Observatory With so much happening, there's much to look forward to. The 2026 Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa is being held at the Baxter Theatre.

Event name: Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Event date: June 2026 to 23 May 2026 Location: Baxter Theatre All these plans come together to make Cape Town feel alive, beautiful and extra special. Good shoes, a charged phone and a little spontaneity might be all you need to embark on this adventure





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Town City Marathon Freshlyground Secret Garden Market South African Astronomical Observatory Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Testimony Church Pretoria Jwaneng Hill Pretoria Lobetu Neighbourhood Pretoria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eliud Kipchoge arrives in Mother City for Cape Town MarathonKenyan running superstar Eliud Kipchoge has arrived in the Mother City for the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Read more »

Business Analyst - Western Cape Cape TownAre you a Power BI expert who thrives on turning complex data into meaningful, business-driven insights? This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional who enjoys working closely with stakeholders and influencing decision-making through impactful visualisation.

Read more »

Senior Project Manager - Western Cape Cape TownAn opportunity exists for an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead the successful delivery of high-value, complex construction projects. The role is responsible for ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and in accordance with strict quality and safety requirements.

Read more »

Business Analyst - Western Cape Cape TownAre you a Power BI expert who thrives on turning complex data into meaningful, business-driven insights? This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional who enjoys working closely with stakeholders and influencing decision-making through impactful visualisation.

Read more »