Cape Town Weather: Cold Front Brings Showers and Chilly Conditions to South Africa

South Africa faces cold and wet weather on Monday, 15 June 2026, with very cold conditions in the Northern and Western Cape, morning fog, and isolated showers spreading from the southwest.

Clouds now, showers later: Cape Town braces for a wet end to the weekend as a cold front approaches the southwestern coast of South Africa on Monday, 15 June 2026.

According to the South African Weather Service, the day will start cold and dry in most parts of the country, but conditions will deteriorate later. Very cold conditions with daytime temperatures dropping to 10 degrees Celsius or below are expected over the southern parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Witzenberg Municipality and Central Karoo District of the Western Cape.

Residents in these areas should prepare for biting cold and potential frost, especially during early morning hours. The weather service advises dressing in multiple layers and avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure. In the Western Cape, morning fog along the coast will give way to cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with cold to cool temperatures. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are likely in the southeast, while the northeast remains fine.

The city of Cape Town can expect a mix of clouds and some sun early, but showers will develop by late afternoon, particularly over Table Mountain and the southern suburbs. Strong winds are not expected initially, but by afternoon, moderate to fresh south-easterly winds will pick up along the west and south-west coast, bringing a chill factor. The UVB index is low, so sun protection is not a major concern.

Further inland, in the Northern Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape, morning fog in places will clear to cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, cool to cold, with light rain in the southwest at first, then becoming fine later. Along the coast, the wind will start light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh from the south and south-west in the morning, then shifting to south-easterly in the afternoon.

For the southern coast west of Cape St Francis, partly cloudy and cool weather will become cloudy with afternoon showers. In KwaZulu-Natal, fine and cool to warm conditions will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Durban, but moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south, spreading northwards and reaching Kosi Bay at night.

This weather pattern is typical for mid-winter in South Africa, with cold fronts bringing rain and wind to the southwestern Cape, while the eastern parts remain relatively milder. Travelers should be cautious on roads, especially in areas prone to fog and wet surfaces. Farmers in affected regions need to protect livestock and sensitive crops from the cold. The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as needed. Stay warm and plan accordingly for a chilly Monday





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