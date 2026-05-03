Cape Town Water Shutdowns Planned for May 5th and 7th

Planned water shutdowns will affect several Cape Town areas on May 5th and 7th, 2026, due to pipeline replacement, infrastructure upgrades, and housing project construction. Residents are advised to store water and check for specific area impacts.

Cape Town residents are advised to prepare for significant water supply disruptions as the City of Cape Town undertakes essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades across several areas.

A series of planned shutdowns are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, and extending into Thursday, May 7th, 2026, impacting a wide range of suburbs and potentially affecting both residential and commercial properties. These disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical work on the city’s water network, ensuring its long-term reliability and efficiency. The primary driver for these shutdowns is a comprehensive water pipeline replacement project currently underway in the Belmont Avenue and Montrose Avenue areas, specifically on Upper Orange Street.

This project involves replacing aging infrastructure with newer, more durable materials, reducing the risk of future leaks and breaks. A key component of this work requires the temporary shutdown of water supply to allow for the safe and effective replacement of a crucial valve. This shutdown will affect Belmont Avenue and Forest Road on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, from 08:00 to 20:00.

Furthermore, to seamlessly transition from a temporary bypass system to the newly installed water main, another shutdown is planned for Montrose Avenue on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, from 08:00 to 17:00. Residents in these areas are strongly encouraged to store sufficient water to cover their needs during the shutdown periods. Beyond the pipeline replacement project, additional planned disruptions will impact the Bergvliet area.

On Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, a portion of Bergvliet will experience a water supply interruption from 09:00 to 19:30. This shutdown is a separate undertaking aimed at maintaining and improving the water infrastructure serving this specific community. Simultaneously, significant disruptions are anticipated in Delft, driven by ongoing construction related to a new Housing Project. The contractor responsible for the housing development requires numerous tie-ins to the city’s existing water main – approximately twelve in total.

To safely execute these connections, the City of Cape Town will implement temporary water supply shutdowns to parts of Delft on both Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 (08:00 to 17:00) and Thursday, May 7th, 2026 (08:00 to 17:00). The affected areas within Delft include Delft 1 and Delft 2. The City of Cape Town acknowledges the inconvenience these shutdowns will cause and is working to minimize the duration of the disruptions.

Residents are urged to check the City’s website or social media channels for detailed information regarding specific streets affected and any updates to the shutdown schedules. It is also recommended to ensure that all water taps are closed during the shutdown periods to prevent potential water wastage when the supply is restored. The City of Cape Town is committed to providing a reliable and sustainable water supply to all its residents.

These planned shutdowns, while disruptive in the short term, are vital investments in the long-term health and resilience of the city’s water infrastructure. The ongoing maintenance and upgrade projects are designed to prevent more extensive and prolonged disruptions in the future. Residents are reminded to conserve water whenever possible, even outside of these planned shutdown periods, to help ensure the city’s water resources are managed responsibly.

The City encourages residents to report any leaks or water-related issues they encounter to the relevant authorities promptly. In addition to the water disruptions, it is important to note other recent news events. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Limpopo in connection with the tragic murder of a teenage girl, whose body was discovered in a bush area. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding safety and security in certain regions.

Furthermore, motorists traveling along the N3 highway experienced significant delays due to the looting of a Coca-Cola truck on Van Reenen’s Pass, underscoring the challenges related to freight security. Finally, veteran goalkeeper Darren Keet has announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the current season, marking the end of an era for a prominent figure in South African soccer





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Cape Town Water Shutdown Infrastructure Maintenance Delft Bergvliet Belmont Avenue Montrose Avenue

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