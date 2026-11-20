Cape Town residents face scheduled water disruptions in November as the City conducts critical pipeline repairs and pressure testing across various suburbs including Helderrand and Woodstock.

The City of Cape Town has announced a series of critical water maintenance operations scheduled throughout late November, requiring residents in multiple suburbs to prepare for potential service interruptions. These essential works involve replacing pipelines, inspecting valves, and testing network pressure to ensure the long-term reliability of the municipal water supply. Depending on the specific location, households may experience anything from reduced water pressure to a complete temporary shutdown of their water supply during the designated windows.

Scheduled Shutdowns Across Key Neighborhoods

Water supply to Helderrand will be temporarily shut off between 09:00 and 16:00 while maintenance teams investigate internal and boundary valves and carry out manual pressure checks. Residents in Hanover Park may experience reduced water pressure between 09:00 and 14:00 as a City-appointed contractor connects a new section to the existing water network. A scheduled shutdown will affect parts of Woodstock between 09:00 and 18:00 as work continues on the area's water pipe replacement project.

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Canal Road in Wetton will experience a temporary water shutdown between 08:00 and 20:00. The work will involve switching over to temporary water supply bypasses along Canal Road, between Plantation Road and Delos Road, to allow pipeline replacement work to continue. Water supply to Dreyer Street and surrounding roads will be interrupted between 09:00 and 18:00. The maintenance will allow the City to connect a temporary water supply pipeline as part of its ongoing replacement project that includes Upper Cavendish Street, Vineyard Road, Corwen Street, Dreyer Street and Main Road.

A temporary shutdown is scheduled between 08:00 and 18:00 in parts of Schaapkraal. The affected area is between Strandfontein Road and Boom Street, as well as between Boundary Road and Schaapkraal Road. Surrounding roads may also be affected. The City will also carry out emergency repairs to a leaking air valve on a major bulk water pipeline along Papkuilsvlei Road in Philippi. Schaapkraal residents can expect periods without water, while households in Strandfontein may experience reduced water pressure.

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Water Network Testing and Non-Disruptive Inspections

Apart from the scheduled pipe repairs and installations, the City of Cape Town will conduct zero-pressure tests and conditional assessments on its water network. These tests are part of its efforts to improve water pressure management, identify unmapped water connections and reduce the risk of pipe bursts and unnecessary water losses. The City has warned that it cannot identify exactly which streets will experience disruptions during the testing process.

Water pressure testing will affect additional neighborhoods during specific windows. On Monday, 23 November, from 09:00 to 16:00, Diep River will be affected. On Wednesday, 25 November, from 09:00 to 16:00, the testing will cover Brooklyn, Rugby, Tijgerhof, Sanddrift, Century City, Milnerton and Summer Greens. On Thursday, 26 November, from 10:00 to 17:00, Tamboerskloof and Gardens will undergo testing. Some households may have low water pressure, while others could temporarily lose their supply.

Not all the scheduled maintenance will affect household water supplies. From Monday, 23 November, until Friday, 27 November, the City will conduct visual leak detection in De Novo, Cape Town CBD and Brick n Clay in Bellville. Teams will walk through the affected streets, inspecting valves, water meters, fire hydrants and other points along the water network to identify possible leaks. The City has confirmed that this exercise will not disrupt water supplies.

Resident Guidance and Post-Maintenance Advice

The City of Cape Town has advised residents to check the dates and times affecting their neighbourhood and make arrangements to have enough water available. Residents are urged to keep taps closed during the shutdown to prevent water loss or possible damage when the supply returns. Following the restoration of water, residents should be aware that maintenance work can sometimes take longer than expected if complications arise.

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Once the water supply is restored, the water may initially appear milky or discoloured. According to the City of Cape Town, this can happen when air becomes trapped in the pipes. Leaving the water to stand in a glass should allow it to clear. The City has apologised for the inconvenience and says the maintenance forms part of its ongoing efforts to improve water infrastructure, manage pressure and reduce water losses across Cape Town. Residents should follow @CityofCTAlerts on X for updates on maintenance progress and the locations of water tankers where available.