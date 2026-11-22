Plan for scheduled water outages in Cape Town from November 23 to 29. Check affected suburbs like Woodstock and Philippi for maintenance times and storage advice.

Residents across the Western Cape metropolis face significant disruptions as the City of Cape Town initiates a major maintenance window from Monday, 23 November through Sunday, 29 November. The Water and Sanitation Directorate is executing critical infrastructure upgrades that may result in temporary water interruptions, reduced pressure, or intermittent supply for up to 12 hours in specific zones.

Maintenance Schedule And Affected Areas

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that pipe and valve installations, repairs, and replacements are scheduled across several suburbs until Thursday, 26 November. These operations are designed to maintain the integrity of the municipal water network but require temporary service suspensions to execute safely and effectively.

Also read Cape Town Water Shutdowns: November Maintenance Schedule Affects Multiple Neighborhoods

Woodstock, Hanover Park, Wetton, Claremont, Schaapkraal, Strandfontein, and parts of Brackenfell are among the primary areas expected to experience service interruptions during this period. Residents in these localities must prepare for potential loss of water access as contractors work to upgrade aging infrastructure components that are essential for long-term supply stability.

Technical Testing And Infrastructure Work

Engineers will conduct valve investigations and manual pressure tests that may cause intermittent water supply, although complete shutdowns are not always anticipated for these specific tests. Additionally, zero-pressure testing may result in low water pressure or a total lack of water for some residents in adjacent zones to assess system resilience.

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Contractors are connecting new pipelines to the existing network, which requires temporary shutdowns and may lead to low pressure in surrounding streets. A planned shutdown will also allow teams to install bypasses as part of an ongoing pipe replacement project on Victoria Road, Pine Road, Salmon Street, Warwick Street, Queens Road, Woodlands Road, and Ravenscraig Road.

Emergency repairs are being carried out on a leaking air valve on the DN1525 bulk water pipeline in Papkuilsvlei Road, Philippi. This urgent work means Schaapkraal may experience periods without water, while Strandfontein may experience low pressure. Water tankers will be available as required to support domestic needs during these critical repairs.

Specific Street Disruptions And Testing Protocols

Water supply will be switched to a temporary pipeline in the area between Plantation Road and Delos Road, meaning residents will have no water during the shutdown. Water tankers will be deployed for domestic use where required to ensure essential household functions continue during the transition period.

Disruptions are also expected in the section between Strandfontein Road and Boom Street, and Boundary Road and Schaapkraal Road. Water will be shut off during this specific work, with possible disruptions in surrounding areas affecting local businesses and residents alike.

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Further zones including Brooklyn, Rugby, Tijgerhof, Sanddrift, Century City, Milnerton, and Summer Greens between 9am and 4pm face zero-pressure testing that may cause low pressure or no water. Additional areas such as Vredekloof, Vredekloof East, Arauna, Morgenster, Morgenster Heights, St Kilda, Marlborough Park, Eden Park, St Micheals, and Okavango Park will also experience shutdowns.

Visual Leak Detection And Future Steps

The City will conduct visual leak detection exercises from Monday, 23 November to Friday, 27 November between 9:30am and 4pm in De Novo, Cape Town CBD, and Brick n Clay in Bellville. These exercises aim to identify leaks, reduce water losses, and improve the efficiency of the water network without causing disruption to the supply during these inspections.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in clean, sealed containers for essential household use before the maintenance begins. It is not possible to predict which exact streets will be affected by zero-pressure tests and network assessments, so precautions should be taken by all residents in the broader vicinity.

Additional investigations will assess the performance of existing infrastructure, and residents may experience pressure fluctuations during this work. The City warns that some residents may experience low water pressure, while others may have no water during testing periods. Residents should keep taps closed to prevent water loss or damage when the supply is restored to ensure safe and efficient resumption of service.