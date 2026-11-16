The Waterfall baboon troop has settled into the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre following a controversial relocation from Simon's Town aimed at improving welfare and public safety.

Officials at the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein have confirmed that the Waterfall baboon troop is settling into its new enclosure following a relocation operation completed over the weekend. The animals have transitioned from Simon's Town to the facility, where they are reportedly foraging, playing, and utilizing custom-designed sleep structures under constant monitoring.

New Facility Details and Welfare Measures

The Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre provides the baboons with a large enclosure featuring water ponds, shelter, and daily feeding enrichment. The animals are being monitored around the clock by the task team to ensure their adjustment to the new environment. They are using water ponds and making use of custom-designed sleep structures as part of their adaptation process.

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According to officials, the relocation allows the baboons to wake up without the disturbance of being chased by guns. The facility aims to provide a controlled environment that supports the physical and mental well-being of the troop, replacing the chaotic conditions they previously experienced in a human-populated area.

Stakeholder Positions and Safety Arguments

The task team maintains that the relocation is aimed at improving both animal welfare and public safety. Simon's Town Ward Councillor Simon Liell-Cook stated that the move is for the baboons' own protection. He described the baboons as living a misery inside Simon's Town and noted that they suffer from diseases caused by eating the wrong food. The councillor also mentioned that the animals are frequently being shot with pellet guns in their previous habitat.

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However, the relocation of the Waterfall troop was strongly opposed by some activists and residents who protested outside the facility over the weekend. Despite the public opposition, the authorities argue that the new setting offers a safer and healthier life for the baboons compared to their previous coexistence with humans in Simon's Town.

Ecological Impact and Population Statistics

More than 530 free-ranging baboons remain across the Cape Peninsula and will continue to play a vital ecological role in the region. The Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre's intervention focuses on specific troops to manage human-wildlife conflict while preserving the broader population's ecological contribution. The task team continues to monitor the situation to ensure the long-term viability of both the relocated troop and the free-ranging populations.