Cape Town's Winter Holiday Programme Offers Fun and Learning for Young Residents

The City of Cape Town has announced a winter holiday programme designed to keep children engaged and active throughout the school break. The programme will include a range of activities at public libraries and recreation facilities across the city, from reading challenges and coding sessions to cookie-making events and sports programmes.

With the winter school holidays around the corner, children and teenagers across Cape Town will have plenty of opportunities to stay active, learn new skills and enjoy creative activities close to home.

Public libraries and recreation facilities across the city are preparing to welcome young residents from Friday, 26 June 2026, with a holiday programme designed to keep children engaged throughout the school break. The initiative will see libraries host a variety of activities including reading challenges, coding sessions and cookie-making events, giving young people a chance to explore hobbies while having fun.

The City's Recreation and Parks Department will also run programmes packed with sport, indoor games and community activities at various facilities, including community centres, sports grounds, play parks, green spaces and other local venues. The holiday programme aims to provide safe and positive spaces where children can spend their time during the break while connecting with others in their communities.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham, encouraged families to take advantage of the opportunities available. She added that libraries and recreation facilities were offering activities aimed at keeping young people active and engaged during the school holidays.

For many families, school breaks can be a chance for children to step away from their usual routines and discover new interests, whether that means picking up a book, learning digital skills or taking part in sport. The programmes are also designed to make use of facilities that are already available within neighbourhoods, helping children access activities without having to travel far from home.

Parents and caregivers can view the full holiday programme schedule through the City of Cape Town's website or contact their nearest library or recreation facility for details. With a mix of educational, creative and sporting activities, the winter programme offers young Capetonians a chance to make the most of their break while staying connected with their communities





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Cape Town Winter Holiday Programme Children's Activities Public Libraries Recreation Facilities

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