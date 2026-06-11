Cape Town's Municipal Planning Tribunal: Lack of Official Employment Records, Apparent Policy of 'Development-Above-All-Else', and Withholding of Legal Opinion

Daily Maverick investigates the Cape Town Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT), revealing its lack of official employment records, the basis of its apparent property ‘development-above-all-else’ policy, and why it is withholding a critical legal opinion for which ordinary Capetonians have paid.

As members of Cape Town’s municipal planning tribunal can now effectively serve for life, Daily Maverick investigates the tribunal’s lack of official employment records, the basis of its apparent property ‘development-above-all-else’ policy, and why it is withholding a critical legal opinion for which ordinary Capetonians have paid.

To catch up on Part 1 of this series, click here. On Monday 8 December 2025, at around 7.45am, an email landed in the inbox of Jill Fabing, the deputy information officer for the municipality of the City of Cape Town. The email was from Jaco van der Westhuizen, manager of development policies, processes and legislation in the development management department of the City of Cape Town’s spatial planning and environment directorate.

He was the administrator and record-keeper of the municipal planning tribunal (MPT). The email revealed that the MPT did not have official employment records for its members. A senior member of the Constantia Ratepayers and Residents Association issued a formal request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain official documents from Van der Westhuizen’s archives.

The request sought the names of all current members, their professional qualifications and affiliations, the date of appointment of each member, and records of attendance at MPT meetings. Jill Fabing granted the request for the first item, the third item, and parts of item four.

In respect of the second item, she advised the ratepayer that the City of Cape Town did not have such information on their records and referred him to the affidavit in which Van der Westhuizen’s email was marked as ‘Appendix B’. On 29 March 2026, the ratepayer sent an email directly to Van der Westhuizen, asking how the City ensured that members were competent to sit on the tribunal and did not have professional conflicts of interest.

Van der Westhuizen stated that most of the MPT members had served more than 10 years and that each member that serves on a regional MPT panel must sign a form that they have no interest or conflict in any matter that serves before the MPT on that day of the meeting. The MPT consists of 23 members, external experienced planning professionals and the remainder internal senior planning officials.

The knowledge and experience levels of each of these members in the field of land use management were indisputable. The MPT’s apparent policy of ‘development-above-all-else’ was also questioned, with the tribunal withholding a critical legal opinion for which ordinary Capetonians have paid





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Cape Town Municipal Planning Tribunal Members For Life Property Development-Above-All-Else Policy Withholding Of Legal Opinion Promotion Of Access To Information Act (PAIA)

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