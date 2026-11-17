Cape Town will enforce Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026, asking residents, businesses and visitors to cut water use by 10% as dam levels fall and consumption rises above target.

Cape Town will introduce Level 1 water restrictions on 1 December 2026, asking residents, businesses and visitors to reduce water consumption by at least 10% as the city prepares for a longer, hotter and drier summer.

The City announced the measures on Monday after the National Department of Water and Sanitation's annual operating assessment found restrictions were necessary for users of the Western Cape Water Supply System. Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina also announced precautionary cuts to allocations from the system for the 2026/27 water year. Domestic and industrial allocations will fall by 7%, while irrigation allocations will be cut by 15%.

Also read Cape Town to introduce Level 1 water restrictions from December

Dam Levels Drop And Consumption Rises

The national implementation date was still awaiting gazetting on Monday, but Cape Town has separately confirmed its municipal start date. Combined dam levels stood at 70.4% on 16 November, which is 13.4 percentage points lower than at the same time last year. Collective water consumption has risen after recent hot weather, reaching 951 million litres a day, more than 91 million litres above the City's target of 860 million litres a day.

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Under Level 1 restrictions, residents should aim to use no more than 85 litres per person per day. This covers water used for everyday activities such as bathing, cooking, cleaning and doing laundry. The City's requested 10% saving applies to everyday consumption. Leonardo Manus, the City's Executive Director for Water and Sanitation, said introducing restrictions early would help manage demand and reduce the risk of more stringent measures later.

Level 1 restrictions give us the opportunity to manage demand early, protect our available water resources and reduce the risk of more stringent restrictions later, he said in the City's announcement. Gardens using municipal drinking water may only be watered on Tuesdays and Saturdays, for a maximum of one hour per day, before 9am or after 6pm. This limit applies across all watering methods, including sprinklers, handheld hosepipes fitted with trigger nozzles, drip irrigation, buckets and watering cans.

Residents will not be allowed to water gardens outside these designated periods. Sports fields and public parks will also be subject to watering restrictions. Sprinkler irrigation will be permitted for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays and Fridays. As with residential gardens, watering must take place before 9am or after 6pm.

Paved Areas Hose Down Ban In Place

Residents will not be allowed to use municipal drinking water to hose down paved areas and other hard surfaces, including driveways and other paved surfaces around residential properties. Swimming pools may still be filled and topped up under Level 1 measures, unlike stricter restriction levels.

However, pools must be covered when not in use to reduce water loss through evaporation. The City also encourages residents to use rainwater for topping up pools and to recover backwash water wherever practically possible. Private and informal car washes may wash vehicles using buckets or high-pressure, low-volume equipment. Commercial car washes will also be allowed to operate, provided they follow water conservation best practices and recycle at least 50% of the water they use.

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The City has encouraged residents to make small changes to daily routines to help achieve the required 10% reduction. This includes fixing leaking taps and pipes as soon as possible, taking shorter showers, and running washing machines and dishwashers only when they are full. Residents are also advised to use a cup when brushing teeth or shaving and to avoid unnecessary water use around the home. Households need to maintain savings through summer and into next winter, the City said.

Permanent Regulations And El Niño Risks

The Level 1 restrictions are in addition to the City's permanent Water By-law regulations, which remain applicable at all times. For example, borehole and wellpoint water used for gardening may only be used before 9am or after 6pm under the permanent regulations. Majodina linked the precautionary allocation reductions to below-average rainfall and risks associated with a forecast El Niño. Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought.

It must become a permanent feature of how we manage this precious resource, Majodina said, according to SAnews. Although dam levels remain above 70%, the City says it is taking preventative action to protect available water resources ahead of the summer months. The combination of lower dam levels compared with last year, rising temperatures and increased daily consumption has placed additional pressure on the water supply system.

The City said acting early would help manage demand before water resources become critically low. The restrictions are therefore not only about limiting outdoor water use but also about encouraging households to reconsider how much water they use every day. Cape Town's Level 1 restrictions will come into effect on 1 December 2026.