La Colombe named best restaurant in Africa at No. 35 on World's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list

Cape Town's La Colombe climbed 20 places to No. 35 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list and was named Best Restaurant in Africa. FYN and Salsify also rose in the extended rankings.

La Colombe in Cape Town has been named the Best Restaurant in Africa after climbing 20 places to No. 35 on The World's 50 Best Restaurant s 2026 list.

La Colombe Climbs to Top 50

The award was announced at a ceremony in Lima, Peru, placing the Constantia restaurant among the world's leading dining destinations. The result marks a strong comeback for La Colombe, which placed 55th on the extended 51 to 100 list in 2025. Executive Chef James Gaag accepted the accolade on behalf of the restaurant's team. We are incredibly honoured to be recognised among the world's best restaurants, Gaag said.

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It is a very special moment for the entire team, whose dedication and passion make La Colombe what it is. Gaag said representing Cape Town and South Africa on the international stage was something the team never took for granted. An award like this gives you a moment to stop and appreciate just how much goes into making a restaurant what it is, he said.

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There are so many people who give a little bit of themselves to La Colombe every day, and it is their energy, ideas and commitment that make it all possible, Gaag added. I am incredibly proud of James and the entire team. It takes a great deal of commitment from everyone involved to deliver what we do, day after day, and this recognition is a reflection of their hard work.

La Colombe is located on the Silvermist Wine Estate on Constantia Nek. Gaag leads a kitchen that combines modern French techniques with South African ingredients and Asian influences. La Colombe was not the only Cape Town restaurant to feature in this year's rankings. FYN, the city-centre restaurant led by chefs Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss, climbed 17 places to No. 65 on the extended list.

Cape Town Restaurants Rise in Rankings

Located at Speakers' Corner, FYN is known for its approach to South African ingredients and Japanese culinary techniques. Salsify at the Roundhouse in Camps Bay also rose 17 places to No. 71. Chefs Ryan Cole and Nina du Toit lead the restaurant. The global ranking brings together leading dining destinations from around the world and recognises the talent and creativity shaping the international restaurant industry.

Cape Town's culinary talent was further recognised through the 2026 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, awarded to Doris Lam. The former food journalist turned chef will undertake paid culinary stages at Salsify at the Roundhouse and The Fat Duck in Bray, England, under chef Heston Blumenthal. Spain's Asador Etxebarri claimed the top spot in the 2026 rankings, moving up from second place last year.

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The World's 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled through votes from more than 1,100 international hospitality experts across 28 regions. La Colombe's return to the top 50, alongside the strong performances by FYN and Salsify, puts Cape Town's fine-dining scene firmly in the international spotlight. The recognition adds another major international achievement for South Africa's restaurant industry.