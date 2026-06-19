Cape Town's 'Eye in the Sky' Surveillance Aircraft Grounded Amid Controversy

The collapse of the company contracted to operate Cape Town's 'Eye in the Sky' surveillance aircraft has sparked debate about whether the ambitious project ever delivered on its promise.

Cape Town 's 'Eye in the Sky' surveillance aircraft has officially been grounded after the collapse of the company contracted to operate it. The aircraft, once marketed as one of Cape Town 's boldest weapons, was launched with fanfare in early 2024 as a futuristic answer to gang violence, poaching and infrastructure crime.

While the City insists taxpayers did not lose money, the sudden end of the programme has sparked debate online about whether the ambitious project ever truly delivered on its promise. For many residents, the silence surrounding the cancellation raised more questions than answers. When the aircraft first took to the skies over Cape Town, officials described it as a game changer.

Equipped with military-style surveillance technology known as Argos-II, the fixed-wing aircraft could monitor large areas from above using infrared cameras and high-powered imaging systems capable of detecting suspicious activity even in darkness or poor weather conditions. City officials also said it could assist with tracking stolen vehicles, monitoring land invasions and helping officers respond faster to gang-related incidents. At the time, safety and security officials promoted it as an extension of Cape Town's growing network of CCTV cameras and drones.

However, behind the scenes, the project was already facing turbulence. According to the City, the contract was terminated in August 2025 after the joint venture responsible for operating the aircraft fell apart. Smith said there had only been one bidder for the project and that the partnership between the service providers eventually dissolved, making the agreement non-compliant.

Smith said in response to criticism surrounding the project, 'To be clear - there has been no financial impact on the City - the impact has been the loss of the benefits that the technology was expected to provide in the fight against crime. The City maintains that safeguards built into the agreement protected public funds, although officials have not publicly disclosed how much the project cost to establish before the cancellation.

News of the project's collapse triggered mixed reactions online. Some residents questioned whether Cape Town had tried to move too quickly toward expensive 'smart policing' technology while many neighbourhoods still struggle with basic policing visibility. Others defended the initiative, arguing that crime in the metro has become increasingly sophisticated and that authorities need modern surveillance tools to keep up. Despite the cancellation, the City has not completely ruled out bringing the technology back.

Smith revealed that the National Treasury has encouraged Cape Town to explore a joint procurement model with national agencies, including the SAPS, to make the system financially viable in the future





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Town Surveillance Aircraft Crime Smart Policing National Treasury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town expands youth substance abuse support as teen cannabis use risesCity targets growing teen drug problem with expanded treatment programme

Read more »

SAP CRM Developer (Senior) at Sabenza IT & Recruitment - Western Cape Cape TownAbout the OpportunityWe are seeking an experienced SAP CRM Developer (Senior) to join a large-scale enterprise project based in Cape Town.

Read more »

Senior Microsoft 365 Developer (CPT & DBN Hybrid) - Western Cape Cape TownENVIRONMENT: DESIGN and deliver modern, business-focused solutions as the next Senior Microsoft 365 Developer sought by a global SharePoint Consultancy. You will be joining a team that helps organisations unlock more value from Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Teams, Power Platform and Azure.

Read more »

Application Developer (.NET / C# / SQL Server) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownENVIRONMENT: Our client is seeking an experienced Application Developer to join its Global Life Office of the Customer team. This role offers the opportunity to develop and support business-critical applications within a highly collaborative and international environment.

Read more »