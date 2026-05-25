Cape Town Residents to Experience Water Supply Disruptions This Week

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate has advised that various parts of the Mother City will experience water supply disruptions this week as the team conducts planned work on its water supply infrastructure. The disruptions are expected to affect several areas, including Helderzicht in Somerset West, Paardevlei in Strand, and parts of Bergvliet, Claremont, Wynberg, and Kenilworth. The City has taken measures to minimize the disruptions, but residents may experience low water pressure or no water during the testing period. Residents are advised to keep taps closed and store enough water in clean, sealed containers to last during this period.

The City of Cape Town 's Water and Sanitation Directorate has advised that various parts of the Mother City will experience water supply disruptions this week as the team conducts planned work on its water supply infrastructure.

The City started diverting the water supply from the large Newlands Reservoirs to its other reservoirs serving the same supply areas on Saturday to enable the level to drop in preparation for its annual cleaning, which starts today. This will enable the maintenance team to safely do connections to the water supply main to the area on the corner of Octovale and Kosmos Streets, and on the corner of Durham and Kosmos Streets.

This will enable the maintenance team to safely replace a T-piece and install an isolation valve at the intersection of Duine Road and Tussen Road to connect a new water main. Parts of Helderzicht in Somerset West and Paardevlei in Strand will be temporarily shut off to enable the installation of a water meter on the water supply main to these areas.

The City is currently undertaking two water pipeline replacement projects in Upper Orange Street, Belmont Avenue and Montrose Avenue. As part of the first project, the water supply to Montrose Avenue (between Forest Road and Upper Orange Street) will be shut off on Wednesday to enable the maintenance team to safely switch over the water supply from the bypass to the newly installed water main.

As part of the second project, the water supply to the following roads – and possible surrounds – will be temporarily shut off on Thursday to enable the safe replacement of control valves on the water supply network in the area. The water supply to the area bounded by Beach Road, Van Imhoff Way, Dreyer Road, Huskisson Way and surrounds in Kommetjie will be temporarily shut off to enable the safe completion of connections to the existing water supply infrastructure at the intersections of.

The water supply to a part of Bergvliet will be temporarily shut off to enable the safe decommissioning of old infrastructure in Gumtree Road, Syringa Road and Childrens Way from the water reticulation system. The water supply to parts of Claremont, Wynberg and Kenilworth below the railway line will be temporarily shut off to enable the construction of a pressure management chamber for the Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) for this water supply zone.

The water supply to the area bounded by the following roads – and possible surrounds – in Steenberg will be temporarily shut off. This will enable the maintenance team to safely complete the connections to the existing water supply infrastructure at the intersections of. In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, while some may have no water during the testing period. Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict which exact areas or streets will experience disruptions.

The City added that additional zone management investigations will be carried out to ensure that existing infrastructure is operating effectively. Residents may experience pressure fluctuations during this time. The City says careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.

However, maintenance work can sometimes be more complex than anticipated, resulting in longer-than-expected periods of water supply disruptions. Additionally, all sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and, as such, are off-limits to members of the public. The City advises that for a short period after the water supply is restored, the water may be discoloured or milky in appearance due to the presence of trapped air in the pipes.

If left to stand, the water will become clear in colour again. Residents are encouraged to keep taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage, as well as store enough water in clean, sealed containers to last during this period





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Cape Town Water Supply Disruptions Maintenance Work Infrastructure Upgrades Residents Advised To Store Water

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