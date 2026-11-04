South Africans vote in 2026 local government elections with long queues and calm atmosphere

Voting in the 2026 Local Government Elections proceeded peacefully across South Africa, with long queues in Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and security forces deployed. An isolated scanner fault in Cape Town was resolved.

South Africans turned out in large numbers on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to cast their votes in the Local Government Elections, with long queues, a calm atmosphere and a visible security presence reported at voting stations across the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents arrived at polling stations before doors opened at 7am, eager to make their voices heard in an election that will determine the leadership of municipalities across the country. Some brought camping chairs, snacks and hats as they prepared for a long day at the polls. In Cape Town, hundreds of voters descended on polling stations, with some arriving as early as 5.30am to secure their places in queues.

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Queues Stretch Across Cape Town Polling Stations

At CBC St John's in Parklands, long queues stretched from the school entrance along Dorchester Drive and onto Parklands Main Road. Inside the voting station, elderly voters and people with disabilities were accommodated downstairs, while other voters queued upstairs to cast their ballots. At Regent Park in Table View, voters experienced a temporary delay after a scanner developed a fault.

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A Democratic Alliance representative informed those waiting that the problem had been resolved and that the queue was expected to move faster. Police and members of integrated law enforcement agencies gathered for an early morning parade as part of security preparations to ensure peaceful elections across the Western Cape. They are expected to remain on duty throughout the day and into the evening.

At Bernardino Heights High School in Kraaifontein, voter Cheslyn Ross arrived at approximately 6.45am, hoping his vote would reflect the challenges facing his community. Ross expressed hope that the candidate he supported would remain committed to their values and principles and work towards improving conditions in Kraaifontein. GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille was also among hundreds of voters queuing at Pinelands Primary School to cast her ballot.

The Bo-Kaap in the Cape Town city bowl saw an early start to voting day, with young and old standing shoulder-to-shoulder to cast their ballots. The queue at Schotschekloof Primary School continued to grow in the traditionally Muslim community, where the Democratic Alliance has retained the ward for the last two decades. One Bo-Kaap resident expressed frustration with high rates and utilities, particularly for pensioners.

She said: The vote needs to change not only to run the Bo-Kaap in a different way, but everywhere else. Sometimes, I think that the city regards the city as being certain areas and there are many other areas that are severely neglected. Twenty-six-year-old Aaliyah was also in the queue before doors opened, saying she will be taking these factors into account when she votes. For Michael, a resident of the city bowl, safety and security are his top priorities.

Johannesburg Leaders Vote Amidst Security Concerns

He said: I think it's important for everyone to vote. If you follow the parties and see what our taxpayers pay for, I think it's important that we look after each other. In Johannesburg, residents began arriving at Emmarentia Primary School in Randburg on Wednesday morning to participate in the municipal elections. The voting station also attracted prominent political figures, including Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, who cast his ballot in the morning.

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Speaking to IOL after voting, Cachalia condemned the killing of political party members, describing election-related violence as unacceptable. He said police had made considerable progress in investigations into five cases linked to the Kempton Park killings. The DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, was also expected to cast her vote at the station. Councillor candidate Xolile Lufele emphasised the importance of electing accountable leaders who prioritise communities and basic service delivery.

He pointed to Johannesburg's ongoing municipal challenges, including refuse collection problems involving Pikitup and deteriorating services. Voting activities at Emmarentia Primary School were underway, with no disruptions reported. In KwaZulu-Natal, voting got underway peacefully at several polling stations in Durban, with police and South African National Defence Force personnel visible as part of security operations. At Duffs Road, voting proceeded calmly, with a steady flow of residents arriving to cast their ballots and no disruptions reported.

In Newlands East, different political parties erected gazebos outside Roseland Primary School as voters arrived throughout the morning. Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma and a political figure associated with the MK Party, arrived at the school to cast his ballot. Voters also turned out in large numbers at Gijima Primary School in Lamontville, where Sithembiso Ngema of the DA KZN resides and was expected to cast his vote.

Voting Proceeds Peacefully Across National Provinces

At Nkanini in Khayelitsha, residents slowly started queuing as voting got underway. In Phumula mqashi near Lenasia South in Johannesburg, citizens queued to vote at the New Generations Combine School. Despite an isolated technical problem at a voting station in Cape Town, voting has largely proceeded peacefully at the stations covered so far, with police and other law enforcement agencies deployed to maintain order.

Election officials said older residents are among the first to arrive, with a steady stream of voters expected throughout the day. At the Bo-Kaap station, the presiding officer said fewer than 20 people had cast their ballots by early morning, describing turnout so far as normal for this time of day. The voting station is one of eight in the area. IEC staff have been in place since early in the morning, ready to welcome voters.