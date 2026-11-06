Cape Town Rent Crisis: Airbnb Boom and Market Failures Drive Costs to R12500

Cape Town housing costs hit R12500 monthly as Airbnb listings surge. Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews rejects rent control, while activists demand regulation of short-term rentals and rent hikes.

Cape Town residents are facing a severe housing affordability crisis with average monthly rents climbing to approximately R12,500, significantly outpacing other South African metros according to Stats SA. The rapid escalation in housing costs is being driven by a surge in short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and a lack of government intervention, prompting urgent calls for policy reform from housing advocates and legal experts.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews firmly rejected any possibility of implementing rent control measures, stating there is no chance the city will intervene. Andrews argued that market forces should dictate pricing, asserting that the market goes where the market goes and stays where it is enabled. This stance contradicts the demands of groups like the Rent Control Group, who argue that state regulation is essential to prevent exploitation.

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The Case For Rental Regulation

Adam Narain, a member of the Rent Control Group, emphasized that regulation is a cost-effective tool that the state has failed to utilize. The group advocates for limiting the percentage by which rent can increase rather than imposing a total freeze. They also propose capping the number of Airbnb listings in the Central Business District and encouraging the national government to enforce the Rental Housing Act amendment that already exists on paper.

Narain's landlord, struggle legend Zackie Achmat, attended the Fair Rent Campaign launch, joking that if rents became cheaper, he would have to pay his tenant. The event highlighted a growing coalition of activists and community leaders who believe that without regulation, property owners will continue to extract maximum rent. Achmat's presence underscored the cross-generational and cross-political nature of the housing inequality issue in the city.

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Debate Over Market Intervention

Professor Edgar Pieterse from the University of Cape Town challenged the free-market argument used by city officials. He stated that international data clearly shows that without regulation, property owners will always extract as much rent as possible. Pieterse argued that intervention is necessary to protect tenants and ensure a balanced housing market that serves the broader population rather than just high-income earners.

Critics of rent control warn that poorly designed caps could choke housing supply. However, many local activists are calling for limits on increases rather than hard freezes. They point to successful models in Europe, such as Austria and Germany, where rent brakes and regulated housing sectors provide stability. These examples suggest that careful regulation can protect tenants without destroying the incentives for landlords to maintain properties.

Impact Of Short Term Rentals

Cape Town now hosts close to 27,000 Airbnb listings, outnumbering cities with far larger tourism industries like Sydney, Berlin, and Barcelona. Many residents and advocates believe this proliferation of short-term rentals is a major driver of the housing shortage. A flat rented to tourists by the night often earns significantly more than one rented to a local by the month, removing long-term housing from the market.

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi attributed the distortion of the housing market to the power of the dollar, the pound, and the euro. He argued that foreign buyers and hosts are able to outbid locals due to stronger currencies. While the DA claims foreign buyers only affect the luxury market, investigations revealed overseas hosts letting out modest flats, challenging the notion that the crisis is limited to high-end properties.

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Political And Social Consequences

Political parties across the spectrum, from the EFF to the Freedom Front Plus, agree that short-term rentals are part of the problem. The city's official stance on semigration suggests that people are flocking to Cape Town because it works, but high rents are now causing some residents to leave for Johannesburg or Durban. Adam Narain noted that many of his friends are moving back to other parts of South Africa because rent is too high.

Legal challenges are also mounting, with arguments that the City and the province have failed to provide affordable housing in central Cape Town. Critics like Brett Herron accused the City of perpetuating apartheid through its housing policies. Tools such as inclusionary housing, which requires developers to include affordable units in new buildings, are being proposed as solutions used in London and New York. Joburg already has a policy in place, while Cape Town continues to debate the best path forward amidst rising costs and shrinking supply.