Cape Town Refuses to Hand Over Land Data to National Minister

City of Cape Town rejects information request from Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa regarding Christel House land disposal, citing municipal authority.

The City of Cape Town is refusing to provide documents to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa regarding the proposed sale of municipal land. This refusal centers on a specific plot in Strandfontein intended for the independent no-fee school known as Christel House South Africa.

Municipal Authority Rejects National Inquiry

The City Manager issued a formal letter on 16 October 2026 declining the request. The rejection states that the parliamentary inquiry did not comply with Rule 134(5)(b) of the Rules of the National Assembly. Officials argue that the disposal of land is strictly a municipal function and outside the scope of national ministerial oversight.

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MP Questions Ministerial Oversight Mandate

ANC Member of Parliament Nombiselo Sompa-Masiu initiated the inquiry by asking whether the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs holds mandate to oversee land disposals by municipalities. She referenced a public notice where the City proposed disposing of approximately 5.6 hectares of land for educational and social care purposes.

National Minister Cites Municipal Finance Law

Minister Hlabisa responded that municipal capital asset disposals are governed principally by the Municipal Finance Management Act. He stated that a municipality may not permanently dispose of an asset needed for basic services. Any transfer must consider fair market value and comply with principles of fairness, equity, and transparency.

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Human Rights Commission Intervenes in Transfer

The dispute occurs while the South African Human Rights Commission has lodged an application in the Western Cape High Court. The Commission seeks to interdict the City of Cape Town from transferring 49 municipal properties pending a review application. This legal action adds significant pressure to the ongoing land transaction debates.

City Manager Blocks Procedural Compliance

City Spokesman Tyhalibongo stated that the City has not received a formal request via inter-governmental protocols. He clarified that parliamentary questions are a mechanism for holding ministers accountable, not a cooperative governance tool. The City argues the question was dealt with according to National Assembly rules without involving municipal departments directly.