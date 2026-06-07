Cape Town Records Lowest Foodborne Illness Cases in Three Years

The City Health department in Cape Town has reported a significant decrease in foodborne illness cases, with just 13 incidents recorded in the current financial year. This marks the lowest number in three years, offering hope for improved public health and safety.

On this World Food Safety Day, marked annually on June 7, Cape Town 's City Health department has reported an encouraging decrease in foodborne illness cases, recording just 13 incidents so far in the current financial year.

This figure is the lowest in three years, offering hope as the city continues its rigorous commitment to public health and safety. As the frontline guardians of food safety, Cape Town's Environmental Health Practitioners work diligently, inspecting food establishments, responding to complaints, and conducting numerous educational outreach activities each year to raise awareness about the importance of proper food handling and preparation.

The City Health's Food Microbiological Laboratory significantly bolsters these efforts by meticulously analysing thousands of food samples from various sources. Between July 2025 and May 2026, nearly 5,000 food samples were subjected to rigorous testing, leading to over 18,000 individual analyses. Impressively, the result yielded a compliance rate exceeding 88%, indicating a high level of adherence to safety standards.

However, not all foodstuffs met the safety mark. Commonly flagged items, particularly for the harmful bacteria E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, included popular dishes like rice, chicken salads, ready-to-eat processed meats, sushi, and sandwiches, among others. Many of these failures stemmed from poor food handling practices, inadequate cooking, and a lack of proper handwashing, amplifying the risk of foodborne illnesses. This year, the City Health department saw contrasts in the overall incident reports.

A spike was noted in 2024/25 with 72 cases, primarily driven by two suspected outbreaks - one affecting 15 children in November and another involving 19 individuals after consuming contaminated peaches in February. According to Councillor Francine Higham, the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Environmental Health Practitioners are on the frontline of food safety. Their monitoring and education are crucial in preventing unsafe food handling practices and safeguarding public health. We commend their ongoing efforts.

Food safety remains a highly regulated area, but the responsibility extends beyond the authorities. Everyone is urged to take proactive roles in promoting safe food practices, whether in business or at home. The City provides a wealth of resources on its official website, offering a comprehensive list of food safety tips and methods for proper food storage, which can extend produce shelf life and minimise food waste.

For members of the public with health concerns or complaints related to food establishments, the City encourages contacting the local Environmental Health Office or reaching out via the City's call centre at 0860 103 089





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