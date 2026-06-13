Cape Town Psychologist Shares Her Views on Connor Niske's Death

Cape Town psychologist Shannon Els shares her professional opinion on Connor Niske's death, highlighting the complexities of mental illness and the importance of compassion.

Cape Town psychologist Shannon Els shared her professional opinion on Connor Niske 's death. By all accounts, Connor was intelligent, capable, popular, kind, and deeply involved in his school community.

He attended a good school, had opportunities many young people dream of, and possessed qualities that society often tells us are the ingredients for a happy and successful life. Yet he still struggled. What strikes me most is how clearly his story illustrates that mental illness does not discriminate. We often assume that if someone has enough support, enough love, enough opportunities, enough success, they should be protected from serious mental health challenges.

But the human brain is far more complex than that. Connor's environment undoubtedly helped shape many of the positive qualities people admired in him. But sometimes even a supportive environment cannot overcome the biology of the brain itself. Mental illness is not simply a matter of attitude, gratitude, resilience, or willpower.

Sometimes the very organ we rely on to think, reason, hope, and cope is working against us. Els - who runs her own practice in Cape Town - added that mental illness was not a character flaw, a lack of strength, or a failure to appreciate life's blessings. She continued: It is a health condition that can affect anyone, regardless of privilege, popularity, achievement, or circumstance.

Compassion must always come before judgment, because we can never fully know the battles another person is fighting. Western Cape police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana confirmed that police had opened an inquest docket into Connor Niske's death. Mpendukana stated that Table View police had responded to an incident at a medical facility in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said: Police reports state that when the members attended to the complaint they found the body of a 17-year-old male victim who had passed on upon his arrival at the nearby hospital due to the bullet wound sustained on his head. In a special tribute assembly on Friday, 12 June, Parklands College Associate Principal Ancia Vosloo revealed that learners and staff were deeply affected by Connor Niske's death. She said: His passing has deeply affected us all.

Many in our community are grieving, reflecting and seeking ways to make sense of the loss





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