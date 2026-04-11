Cape Town Protestors Denounce US-Iran Tensions, Demand Ceasefire and End to Imperialism

Over a hundred people gathered in Cape Town to protest the US-Iran war, expressing concern over regional instability and calling for a ceasefire. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, saw participation from various civil society organizations, with attendees expressing solidarity with affected populations and resistance to perceived aggressors. The protesters demanded action to end hostilities, address humanitarian crises, and challenge imperialism.

Over a hundred individuals assembled across from the United States Consulate in Cape Town on Friday morning to voice their opposition to the ongoing tensions and potential escalation of conflict between the United States and Iran. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw the participation of various civil society organizations.

These included South African Jews for a Free Palestine and Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine-South Africa, reflecting a diverse coalition united in their concern for peace and human rights. Protesters displayed a variety of flags, including those of Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and Lebanon, visually representing solidarity with affected populations and resistance to perceived aggressors. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of urgency, as speakers addressed the crowd, articulating their concerns and demands. The primary focus of the protest was to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis and to demand a cessation of hostilities in several regions. The participants strongly condemned any form of military aggression that leads to civilian casualties and regional instability, advocating for diplomatic solutions and international intervention to protect civilians and promote peace.\The protest took place against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East and surrounding regions. While a two-week ceasefire was reportedly agreed upon by the United States and Iran on Monday, the fragile nature of this agreement was immediately apparent, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed and hostilities continuing in other areas. The situation in Lebanon, specifically, has witnessed a significant escalation in recent days. According to reports from the World Food Programme, more than a million people have been displaced across Lebanon, and hundreds have lost their lives in the past forty-eight hours. The protestors expressed profound concern over these developments, emphasizing the need for immediate action to protect innocent lives. Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial Secretary at Cosatu, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the protestors could not remain silent while innocent people were dying daily, calling the situation a war against humanity. He also called on the South African government to take action. The situation highlighted the complex geopolitical dynamics and the impact on the ground for civilians.\Professor Usuf Chikte, the PSC’s coordinator, addressed the crowd, emphasizing the protest's opposition to imperialism. He framed the situation as a campaign of military aggression resulting in civilian deaths, widespread destruction, and regional instability, undermining Iranian sovereignty and aiming to reassert US imperialism and Zionism’s control over vital resources, trade routes, and financial systems. He also argued that it is part of a broader pattern of imperialist and Zionist intervention across West Asia, which jeopardizes global peace. The protestors demanded UN-imposed sanctions, boycotts, and a complete arms embargo on Israel. Other key demands included the dismantling of US military bases worldwide and the democratic transformation of UN structures to eradicate imperial dominance. The overall message was a call for global solidarity, demanding a commitment to diplomacy, accountability for human rights violations, and a peaceful resolution to all conflicts. The protest underscored the interconnectedness of global issues, recognizing that conflicts are not isolated events but rather products of complex geopolitical realities, requiring a comprehensive approach that prioritizes human rights, international law, and lasting peace





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Conflict Protest Cape Town Palestine Solidarity Ceasefire Imperialism Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis South Africa Civil Society

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The most common waste item found on Cape Town’s beachesA recent beach clean-up has revealed a clear trend in the types of everyday waste items left behind on Cape Town's beaches.

Read more »

Business Analyst (Supply Chain Systems) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Junior/Intermediate Backend Software Developer (Python/C#) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Coalition protests US and Israel’s ‘military aggression, economic coercion’ in Cape TownThe group - comprising more than 40 political, labour, faith-based and community organisations - is known as 'Unite Against Imperialism and Zionism'.

Read more »

Intermediate Network Engineer (Linux, Telecoms) (CPT) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Senior Support Engineer (End-User/EUC) (Stellenbosch) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »