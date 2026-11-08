Cape Town Property Prices Rise 12% in Year to June 2026, Outpacing Johannesburg

Cape Town property prices rose 12% in the year to June 2026, over twice Johannesburg's rate, and city-centre rents are nearly double.

Cape Town property prices rose 12% in the year to June 2026, more than twice the 4.9% annual increase recorded in Johannesburg, according to the latest Residential Property Price Index published by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The same data set places Cape Town's estimated rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre at almost double the level seen in Johannesburg.

The figures were released by Stats SA as part of its June 2026 index, which tracks residential property prices across the country's metropolitan areas. Alongside the official price data, estimates published by Numbeo show a wide gap in monthly city-centre rents between the two cities.

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Property Price Growth Shows a Sharp Divide

Cape Town recorded the highest annual increase among the metropolitan areas covered by the index, at 12%. Ekurhuleni followed at 7.2%, while Johannesburg recorded an increase of 4.9% over the same 12 months.

At provincial level, the Western Cape recorded residential property price inflation of 11.6%, compared with 4.9% in Gauteng. Stats SA's figures show that the stronger growth in Cape Town was present across all major property types covered by the index.

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Sectional title properties, which include apartments and townhouses, rose 11.7% year-on-year in Cape Town, compared with 1.4% in Johannesburg. Freehold properties, which include standalone houses, increased by 10.4% in Cape Town and 9% in Johannesburg. The index for resold properties rose 11.8% in Cape Town, against 4.3% in Johannesburg.

Stats SA also reported that Cape Town's residential property price index increased by 1% between May and June 2026, compared with 0.4% in Johannesburg. This monthly movement adds to the longer-term picture of faster price growth in the Mother City.

City-Centre Rents Nearly Double in Cape Town

A one-bedroom apartment in Cape Town's city centre was estimated to cost R17,188 a month, compared with R8,620 in Johannesburg. Outside the city centre, the estimated monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment was R10,679 in Cape Town and R6,936 in Johannesburg.

The gap also appears in larger homes. A three-bedroom apartment in the city centre was estimated to cost R29,010 a month in Cape Town, compared with R17,908 in Johannesburg.

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Numbeo estimated the purchase price of an apartment in Cape Town's city centre at R37,954 per square metre, compared with R17,264 in Johannesburg. Outside the city centre, its estimates were R24,793 per square metre in Cape Town and R12,595 in Johannesburg. Numbeo's figures are based on crowdsourced and collected price information, and they are estimates rather than official property valuations or verified rental transaction prices.

Salary Comparison Highlights Affordability Pressure

Numbeo's estimated average monthly net salaries were almost identical in the two cities in June 2026. Cape Town's average was put at R27,541, while Johannesburg's stood at R27,795.

When those salary estimates are set against city-centre rents, the difference becomes more pronounced. Numbeo's estimated rent of R17,188 for a one-bedroom apartment in Cape Town equates to approximately 62% of the average monthly net salary, while the estimated R8,620 rent in Johannesburg represents approximately 31% of its corresponding salary.

These calculations are illustrative only. They do not represent actual household expenditure or individual affordability, and they exclude other monthly costs such as groceries, transport, electricity and debt repayments. Stats SA also cautions that figures for the latest 12 months are subject to revision as additional transaction information becomes available.