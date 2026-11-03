Cape Town Property Market: Foreign Wealth and Housing Shortage Impact Voters

Foreign buyers drive luxury sales in Cape Town while affordable housing shortages rise ahead of local elections. Analyzing the market shift.

Cape Town is experiencing a profound transformation in its real estate sector, characterized by a stark divide between soaring luxury values and a critical shortage of affordable homes. This dual reality is intensifying as international wealth flows into the city alongside domestic migration, creating fierce competition for limited residential stock. The situation has become a central political issue ahead of the local government elections scheduled for Wednesday, 4 November, where housing affordability remains a primary concern for voters across all income groups.

International Demand Drives Luxury Sales

Data from Lightstone indicates that non-South African individuals purchased approximately 75% of properties valued above R20 million during the first half of 2026. When transactions involving local and foreign companies and trusts are included, the proportion of foreign involvement drops to 35%. These figures highlight significant interest from wealthy international purchasers but clarify that they do not account for the majority of all property transactions within the city. The demand is particularly concentrated in exclusive areas such as the Atlantic Seaboard, including neighborhoods like Clifton, Camps Bay, Fresnaye, and Bantry Bay.

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Market Mechanics and Supply Constraints

The average selling period for Cape Town homes valued above R6 million is just 49 days, significantly faster than the national average of 67 days and nearly half the time recorded in Johannesburg. This rapid turnover is driven by a supply crisis, with the number of properties listed for sale falling by more than 20% compared to October 2025. Homeowners are often reluctant to sell due to capital gains tax implications on years of appreciation and the difficulty of finding comparable replacement properties. Consequently, high-value residences are being advertised for tens of millions of rand, with geographically constrained locations further limiting available inventory.

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Broader Economic Pressures on Residents

Bloomberg analysis of Statistics South Africa index data reveals that average residential property values in Cape Town have increased by approximately 190% since 2010. This growth rate outpaces other major metropolitan areas in the country, reflecting sustained upward pressure on costs. The city's population has grown by almost 80% since 2000, reaching close to five million people. As a major employment center, Cape Town continues to attract residents from other parts of South Africa and abroad, adding to the demand for well-located homes and exacerbating the shortage of affordable accommodation for lower-income groups.

Political Implications Ahead of Voting

The City and Western Cape Government have listed just under 6,700 existing affordable housing units across the metro area, with none situated in the inner city. This scarcity is particularly evident in established neighborhoods such as Bo-Kaap and Woodstock, where rising property values, tourism, and short-term rentals have altered the local housing landscape. Rental costs are also climbing, with two-bedroom flats in the Central Business District advertised at an average of approximately R29,400 a month. Average rents in the Western Cape increased by 9.7% in the year to June 2026, placing additional strain on residents seeking long-term housing solutions.