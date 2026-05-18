Cape Town Preacher Spreads Fake News About Damian Willemse

A Cape Town preacher accused of homophobia has been criticized for sharing a false post on Facebook, claiming that Springbok and Stormers player Damian Willemse had refused to wear a captain's armband supporting the LGBTQ community.

A Cape Town preacher convicted of anti-LGBTQ hate speech has been criticized for sharing a fake news Facebook post about Springbok Damian Willemse . The post claimed that Willemse had refused to wear a captain’s armband supporting the LGBTQ community.

Another Facebook user responded, 'A simple Google search would have helped with your ignorance', while another added, 'Please fact-check before you post these things'. The preacher, who heads up the Calvary Hope Baptist Ministry, also courted controversy after criticizing openly gay comedian Marc Lottering for singing in a local Cape Town church





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Town Preacher Homophobia Fake News Damian Willemse Springbok LGBTQ Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Cape businessmen spread joy, raise funds through humorous storm video in Cape TownTwo businessmen in the Western Cape share a humorous video of themselves in a massive puddle during a storm, raising funds and spreading cheer in the affected communities, while also highlighting the need for flood-resistant awnings and home renovations.

Read more »

Brave motorists fight off smash-and-grab suspects in Cape TownTwo female motorists emerged unscathed after bravely thwarting a smash-and-grab attempt at a notoriously dangerous intersection in Bellville, Cape Town:

Read more »

Bolt intros electric vehicle fleet in Cape TownThe rollout will tackle rising costs, improve driver safety and support job creation, as SA’ e-hailing sector shifts towards electric mobility.

Read more »

Cashless taxi payments coming to Cape Town taxis in JuneCodeta will introduce a new cashless taxi payment system in Cape Town from 1 June, with commuters using scan cards instead of cash.

Read more »