Cape Town Policing Inequality and Legal Battles Over SAPS Allocation Formulas

Analysis of Western Cape policing reveals systemic bias in SAPS allocation formulas, leading to legal challenges and municipal law enforcement initiatives to address crime disparities.

Crime exposure in Cape Town is deeply uneven, a reality underscored by recent commentary identifying the city as a crime scene rather than a utopia. This disparity extends beyond criminal activity to include significant inequalities in policing resources, which remain under the exclusive control of the South African Police Service ( SAPS). For more than a decade, provincial and city authorities have attempted to rectify this imbalance, facing resistance from national policing bodies.

Khayelitsha Commission Findings on Resource Bias

In 2012, then Western Cape Premier Helen Zille utilized limited provincial oversight powers to establish the Khayelitsha commission, formally known as the Commission of Inquiry into the Investigation, Detection, and Prosecution of Crime in the Khayelitsha area. The initiative faced strong opposition from SAPS and only commenced after litigation forced its start. Witnesses before the commission consistently highlighted a severe lack of human resources for policing in the region.

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Commissioners Vusi Pikoli and Kate O'Regan investigated whether resource shortages were universal or specific to Khayelitsha. Data provided to the commission revealed that township and Cape Flats areas received far lower per capita officer allocations compared to other stations in the province. Harare, one of three police stations in Khayelitsha, recorded the lowest per capita allocation of all stations.

This data exposed an inverse relationship between murder rates and policing rates: areas with higher murder rates had lower policing rates. This outcome resulted from the formula SAPS used to determine theoretical allocations, which relied on reported crime figures and weighting factors. Surveys commissioned by the provincial government showed that affluent suburban areas had high reporting rates, approximately 70%, while deprived areas had low rates, around 25%.

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Legal Challenges and Formula Disputes

The allocation formula favored suburban areas because weighting factors common in those neighborhoods outnumbered those in township areas by two to one. By design, the system decided suburban areas required more per capita policing. On average, police stations received 67% of their theoretical allocation, while priority stations with the highest number, though not rate, of murders received 100%.

Despite these adjustments, poorer township areas with high murder rates remained under-policed. Calculations suggested that upward adjustments of hundreds of police officers were necessary to align these areas with others. The commission recommended that SAPS change its allocation process, but three years passed with little change. Subsequently, the Social Justice Coalition, Equal Education, and the Nyanga Community Police Forum took SAPS to the Equality Court and won.

The court ordered SAPS to consult and adapt its formula. However, subsequent adjustments in allocations have not been of the scale necessary. This shortfall likely requires establishing additional police stations, as worst-affected areas like Nyanga and Mitchells Plain serve large populations numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Municipal Law Enforcement Initiatives

Alan Winde became premier of the province in 2019, following a short stint as community safety MEC. He set a target of halving the murder rate by 2030. While crime prevention interventions in schools and communities fall within provincial ambit, Winde recognized that additional policing was essential. Since SAPS failed to make necessary adjustments and the province lacked direct policing powers, he sought to bolster policing via municipal law enforcement.

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National legislation outlaws external funding of municipal metro police, but no such limitation applies to law enforcement exercised as an incidental function of the municipal power to make by-laws. Consequently, the provincial Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (Leap) was established in 2019. The province funded the training and deployment of an additional 1,000 law enforcement officers in Cape Town, exclusively in high murder rate areas.

Law enforcement training in other municipalities has also been funded. Although Leap officers have limited powers compared to SAPS and metro police, they provide visible policing and regularly confiscate illegal firearms and dangerous weapons. Unfortunately, single-digit conviction rates for unlawful possession of firearms persist in places such as Athlone, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, and Grabouw. All such cases are processed by SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority.