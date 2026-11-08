Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to City Hall for Final Concert Series

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra presents four remaining concerts at Cape Town City Hall featuring conductors Arjan Tien, Kamal Khan, and Pietari Inkinen. Discover the full schedule and ticket details.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing to return to the Cape Town City Hall for a highly anticipated series of performances that follow a memorable evening where audiences demanded two encores. This recent concert showcased South Africa n pianist Charl du Plessis alongside conductor Arjan Tien, receiving an enthusiastic response from the crowd. The evening concluded with two encore pieces, cementing the event as a special musical experience for attendees.

Upcoming Concert Schedule and Program

With four concerts still on the programme, classical music enthusiasts have several more opportunities to enjoy live orchestral performances before the end of the year. The remaining programme brings together international conductors, acclaimed soloists, and a selection of works by celebrated composers including Mozart, Strauss, Rachmaninoff, and Beethoven at Cape Town City Hall. Conducted by Arjan Tien, the concert will feature pianist François du Toit performing Piano Concerto No. 24 alongside Johann Strauss II. Another evening features tenor Karim Sulayman with arias by Monteverdi, Handel, and Britten, accompanied by Vaughan Williams. The concert will also feature the world premiere of Iain Bell's, offering audiences an opportunity to experience a new work for the first time.

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Notable Conductors and Soloists

The November programme continues into December with two further concerts at the City Hall. Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen will lead a performance featuring pianist Polina Osetinskaya. The programme includes Sibelius. The final concert takes place on. Audiences can look forward to two major Beethoven works: his Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5. The November programme continues into December with two further concerts at the City Hall. Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen will lead a performance featuring pianist Polina Osetinskaya. The programme includes Sibelius. The final concert takes place on. Audiences can look forward to two major Beethoven works: his Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5.

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Ticketing Information and Audience Demand

With the recent performance receiving such an enthusiastic response, the orchestra is encouraging music lovers to secure their seats ahead of the remaining dates. Tickets are available through Webtickets or Artscape Dial-A-Seat. The upcoming events promise a diverse array of musical talents and compositions, ensuring that classical music fans in Cape Town have a rich selection of high-quality live performances to choose from as the year draws to a close.