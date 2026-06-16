Cape Town Officials Warn Against Spreading Unverified Food Safety Claims on Social Media

City authorities in Cape Town are urging residents to refrain from sharing unsubstantiated food safety rumors online, highlighting the strain false reports place on resources and the harm caused to local businesses. They emphasize the importance of verified reporting to protect public health.

As food safety concerns continue to dominate conversations across Cape Town , city officials are calling on residents to think twice before sharing alarming social media posts that lack facts.

Over the past week, several claims involving allegedly contaminated food products have spread rapidly online, sparking concern among consumers and communities. Reports have included allegations that packets of chips and biscuits were contaminated, as well as claims that paraffin was found in soft drinks purchased from businesses operating in the informal economy. These unverified posts have triggered a surge in food safety complaints in recent days, prompting a strong response from municipal health authorities.

The City's Environmental Health Practitioners play a critical role in safeguarding public health. Their responsibilities include investigating reports of potentially unsafe food products, inspecting businesses, collecting samples, and taking enforcement action when required. Officials state that community members are essential partners in identifying genuine risks by reporting legitimate concerns.

However, they have also cautioned that false or malicious reports can place unnecessary pressure on already stretched municipal resources. According to the City, deliberately fabricated complaints, or incidents where products are allegedly tampered with to create the impression of contamination, can undermine investigations and divert attention away from legitimate public health threats. Such cases can also cause significant financial and reputational damage to businesses, particularly small traders who often rely heavily on community support and word-of-mouth recommendations.

This warning arrives at a time when social media platforms have become a primary source of information for many South Africans. While these networks can help raise awareness about genuine health risks, they can also accelerate the spread of unverified claims. In recent years, several food safety scares have gained traction online before official investigations were completed, often leading to confusion and public anxiety.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham, issued a direct plea to residents: 'Communities must be mindful of what circulates on social media and question the legitimacy of information shared. Not all posts are accurate - please verify before sharing.

' She added that residents who suspect a genuine food safety issue should report it as soon as possible and provide as much detail as they can. The City has outlined clear steps for anyone who believes they have encountered a food safety incident.

First, seek medical attention where necessary and obtain medical confirmation of any illness. Second, report the matter to City Health, open a case with police where appropriate, and provide detailed information about the business involved, the product purchased, and when it was consumed. Keeping packaging, photographs, batch numbers, and the suspected food item itself can help investigators establish whether contamination occurred and identify any wider public health risks.

'Our Environmental Health Practitioners will investigate all complaints received, but investigations may take time,' Higham explained. She detailed that investigations often involve interviews, inspections, food sampling, and, where necessary, the seizure of products and legal action against non-compliant businesses. City officials stress that accurate and verifiable information remains one of the most effective tools in protecting public health. Reliable reports allow investigators to respond more quickly to genuine risks and help prevent foodborne illnesses from spreading.

The message is clear: responsible sharing and thorough reporting are vital for community well‑being and for maintaining trust in the food supply chain. Residents are encouraged to act as careful watchdogs, using official channels to raise concerns rather than amplifying unconfirmed rumors on social media





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