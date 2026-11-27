Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis unveiled his new mayoral committee, pledging to prioritise safety, jobs, affordable services, housing and cleaner public spaces over the next five years.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his new mayoral committee, committing his administration to prioritising safety, job creation, affordable services, housing and cleaner public spaces over the next five years.

Hill-Lewis announced the committee at a press conference in the City Council chambers on Friday, following the inaugural council sitting, where Felicity Purchase was elected speaker. Xanthea Limberg, who was voted in as deputy mayor during the inaugural council sitting last week, also returns as Mayco member for energy. The mayor said the administration would measure its performance by the difference it made to residents lives, rather than promises made.

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Five priorities define new administration mandate

He said his administration will measure service delivery by the difference it makes in people lives. The five priorities form part of the administration renewed mandate, which Hill-Lewis said would build on progress made during the previous five years, including infrastructure investment, job creation, affordable housing initiatives and efforts to improve safety.

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He said the city had added 418,000 jobs over the past five years, released more land for affordable housing than in the preceding decade, made progress in cleaning the city and its waterways, and deployed 1,300 additional officers to improve safety. Hill-Lewis said the administration would seek to build on those achievements while acknowledging that the city challenges could not be resolved overnight.

We will govern for all Capetonians, we will listen, welcome constructive ideas, and remain accountable to the people we serve, he said. The mayor said the renewed mandate represented both a vote of confidence in the city progress and an expectation that the administration would do more. He said the Mayco will focus on delivering the city five pledges for stronger policing, more jobs, affordable and reliable services, affordable homes, and a cleaner Cape Town.

Hill Lewis announces mayoral committee members

It is my great pleasure to announce our mayoral committee team who will keep building Cape Town into a city of hope for all over the next five years, Hill-Lewis said. This is not a slogan but a daily mission to build a city where every child has a chance at a better life.

The new mayoral committee comprises Xanthea Limberg as deputy mayor and responsible for energy, Angus McKenzie for water and sanitation, Carl Pophaim for human settlements, Francine Higham for community services and health, Grant Twigg for urban waste, James Vos for economic growth, and JP Smith for safety and security. Kabelo Kgobisa will oversee corporate services, Mikhail Manuel spatial planning and environment, Rob Quintas urban mobility, and Theresa Uys finance. Eddie Andrews remains chief whip.

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Committee focuses on safer communities and jobs

Former deputy mayor Eddie Andrews was elected chief whip, while JP Smith continues to head up safety and security. Hill-Lewis said the administration focus over the next five years would be on safer communities, more jobs, reliable and affordable services, more affordable homes and cleaner public spaces. These are the five pledges we made to residents, and which are now the guiding priorities of this administration, he said.

The announcement follows the inaugural council sitting last week, where Limberg was voted in as deputy mayor and Purchase was elected speaker. The mayor said the team has been tasked with building what he calls South Africa city of hope.