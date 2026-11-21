Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis begins a five-year term after the DA won an outright majority, pledging jobs, housing, policing and service delivery.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says growing Democratic Alliance (DA) support in historically ANC strongholds marks a shift in the city's political landscape as he begins a new five-year term. Speaking at the first meeting of the new City Council, where he delivered his inaugural address, Hill-Lewis pledged action on jobs, housing, policing and service delivery.

Hill-Lewis said tens of thousands of voters in townships including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Philippi, Crossroads and Mfuleni had voted for the DA for the first time. His remarks followed the DA's outright majority in the November 4 local government elections, where the party secured 56.42% of the vote and won 133 of the City's 235 council seats.

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How the DA Secured Its Outright Majority

The DA won 133 of the 235 seats on the Cape Town City Council, giving the party a majority that the City's leadership describes as unusual among South Africa's metros. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) each secured nine seats, the Freedom Front Plus won eight and ActionSA won seven.

Hill-Lewis was sworn in alongside Felicity Purchase, who was re-elected Speaker. Xanthea Limberg was elected deputy mayor, replacing Eddie Andrews. Addressing the new council, Hill-Lewis said Cape Town had been the only metro in the country without a majority government 20 years ago.

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Hill-Lewis said the most significant aspect of the election was not the DA's majority but where the party had gained support. 'We should pause and reflect on what this means. It means that something we have hoped for, and worked towards for so long, is beginning to take shape,' he said.

Stakeholder Views on the Mayor's Pledges

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said her party would hold the DA administration accountable and push for fairer services across the city. She questioned whether investment and infrastructure projects were translating into improved services for residents in disadvantaged communities.

James criticised the state of housing in Macassar, saying shacks were still being built with outside toilets after more than 20 years of DA governance. EFF proportional representation councillor Phumelelani Mshumi also questioned the DA's housing commitments in townships, saying the party's promises would need to be implemented in practice in areas such as Langa and Philippi.

Political scientist Professor Keith Gottschalk of the University of the Western Cape said the DA's outright majority would give the mayor, deputy mayor and Speaker a stable governing position over the next five years. Hill-Lewis responded that his government would govern for every resident, whether they voted for the party or not.

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Jobs, Housing and What Comes Next

Hill-Lewis said the next five years would be guided by five pledges: stronger policing, more jobs, reliable and affordable services, more affordable homes and cleaner public spaces. On employment, he said 420 000 people in Cape Town had moved from unemployment into work during the previous term, a figure he said matched the combined total for all other South African cities.

On housing, Hill-Lewis pledged to expand the City's social and affordable housing programme, release more city-owned land and upgrade additional informal settlements. He said the support received in townships had inspired him to increase efforts to improve conditions in those communities.

Seven new political parties entered the Cape Town council for the first time after the elections, increasing the number of parties represented in the 235-member council from 17 to 22. A total of 220 councillors attended the first council meeting, where the new administration began its work under the five pledges.