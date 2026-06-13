Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Announces Second-Term Blueprint Focusing on Safety, Jobs, and Infrastructure

As he campaigns for re-election, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines five key pledges for Cape Town's future, emphasizing crime reduction through policing devolution, job creation via deregulation, housing expansion, sewer and water pipe upgrades, and environmental cleanliness. The DA's majority faces new challenges from smaller parties as voter registration begins.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is campaigning for a second term in office, presenting a detailed blueprint for the city's future ahead of the November local government elections.

As the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Hill-Lewis has been a prominent figure in South African politics since his election as mayor in November 2021. He has pledged to build a city that is safer, cleaner, and more affordable for all residents.

Speaking at the DA Federal Congress in April, he announced that he would not take a role in the national Cabinet but would appoint a proxy to represent him in the Government of National Unity (GNU), allowing him to focus entirely on his mayoral duties. He emphasized his commitment to Cape Town, stating, I have loved every minute of this job, and you know what, I want to keep doing it.

I ask the people of Cape Town for a renewed mandate for me, but a renewed mandate for the DA. A mandate to take Cape Town forward for everyone, because our city belongs to all. Voter registration for the upcoming polls begins next weekend, June 20-21, from 8am to 5pm each day, with online registration already available.

In the 2021 local elections, the DA secured 58.3% of the vote in Cape Town, while the African National Congress (ANC) received 18.6% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) got 4.1%. Both the DA and ANC saw declines compared to 2016, with the DA dropping from 66.6%. The rise of smaller parties like the Patriotic Alliance (PA) poses a challenge to the DA's majority.

To address key issues, Hill-Lewis announced five specific pledges for the next five years, built on the DA's track record and designed as firm commitments rather than mere promises. His top national priority, as outlined at the April congress, is tackling crime. He condemned the South African Police Service (SAPS) for failing many communities due to under-resourcing, poor leadership, and corruption.

His solution includes devolving policing powers to the Western Cape and Cape Town, which he views as the fastest way to improve public safety. Additionally, he plans to establish a dedicated Cape Town Metro Police Detective Unit to investigate cases independently. On economic matters, Hill-Lewis highlighted that Cape Town created 480,000 new jobs during his first term, more than any other South African city.

To boost job creation further, he proposes cutting red tape that hinders growth and attracting more investment. This includes reducing the city's reliance on the state power utility Eskom and expanding wastewater infrastructure. He also addressed the persistent issue of sewage pollution, promising to replace 100 km of fresh water pipes and 100 km of sewer pipes annually over the next five years, while upgrading infrastructure continuously.

The housing crisis in Cape Town, exacerbated by apartheid-era spatial planning, limited affordable housing supply, and rapid urbanization, is another focus. Hill-Lewis vowed to ramp up affordable rental units through private sector partnerships, release more city-owned land for housing, upgrade informal settlements, and prevent unlawful land occupation, which he says worsens the crisis.

Finally, he touched on environmental cleanliness, calling it a personal passion. He aims for every child to grow up in a clean neighborhood, linking litter removal to broader community well-being. These pledges reflect Hill-Lewis's vision for a more secure, prosperous, and livable Cape Town, seeking voter endorsement to continue his work beyond November





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