Cape Town Marathon Named Africa's First Abbott World Marathon Major

The Cape Town Marathon has become the eighth and first African race to join the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, following the successful completion of its assessment. The milestone provides continental access to a Major marathon and is expected to boost tourism and inspire runners across Africa.

The Cape Town Marathon has been confirmed as the first Abbott World Marathon Major to be held on Africa n soil. Following the successful staging of its 2026 race on 24 May, the event has passed the second and final stage of its Abbott World Marathon Majors assessment, becoming the eighth member of the most prestigious series in marathon running globally.

The race joins seven other celebrated marathons: Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York, and will formally enter the series at its next edition on 23 May 2027. While becoming the eighth Major is a singular achievement, it is the event's standing as Africa's first that defines this historic moment.

"After watching the race grow in size and stature during its candidacy and also seeing the resilience and dedication of the team led so wonderfully by Clark Gardner, Africa's first Major has finally arrived," said a representative of the Abbott World Marathon Majors. "The unique culture, the welcome from the people of the city and the wonderful setting Cape Town provides will bring a whole new dimension to our series.

I know runners in Africa and across the world will have a phenomenal experience at this race.

" "This achievement belongs to every person who believed in and committed to this vision," said Clark Gardner, CEO and race director of the Cape Town Marathon. "We could never have reached this moment alone. Our runners carried us to the numbers we needed, our sponsors and partners stood firm beside us even when the 2025 race could not go ahead, and our supporters, club captains, residents and service providers each played their part.

The Cape Town Marathon stands as proof that when Africa comes together, we can achieve anything. This victory belongs to all of them.

" For decades, the world's marathon Majors lay thousands of kilometres from the continent that produces so many of the sport's finest athletes, placing the achievement beyond reach of all but a few once the cost of international travel, visas and accommodation was counted. From the recreational runner pursuing a lifelong ambition to the elite chasing world-class competition and exposure, runners across the continent can now line up for a Major on home soil.

The vision has always been anchored in a striking truth: approximately 80% of the world's top 50 elite marathon runners hail from Africa. At its heart, this is about access, about every African, every South African and every Capetonian who had longed to run a Major but never had one within reach. In honour of that purpose, the Cape Town Marathon is committed to keeping two-thirds of its race entries available to African participants.

This commitment is underscored by the participation of Eliud Kipchoge, 11-time Major winner, two-time Olympic champion and widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, who chose Cape Town for his first official marathon on African soil-a sign of the stature the race now carries. The arrival of a Major also represents a substantial economic opportunity for Cape Town and the wider region, drawing international visitors, generating tourism revenue and creating opportunity across the local economy.

"For Cape Town to be the home of an Abbott World Marathon Majors race is an incredible moment for our city," said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. "Achieving this milestone will contribute greatly to Cape Town's economy, inspire future generations of runners, and leave a legacy for the sport across Africa. " The general ballot for the 2027 Cape Town Marathon is open from 10 June to 24 June 2026, with all applicants notified of the outcome on 26 June.

Candidacy Club members have also received confirmation to select the year in which they wish to run, in recognition of their support for the marathon throughout its candidacy years





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