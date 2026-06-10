Cape Town Marathon Joins World Marathon Majors as First African Race in Elite Series

Cape Town's Sanlam Marathon has been added to the Abbott World Marathon Majors, making it the eighth race in the series and the first in Africa. The decision, announced by the series' CEO, celebrates the city's culture and setting and promises a major economic impact.

Cape Town has officially been added to the prestigious World Marathon Majors , becoming the first African race in the elite series. The announcement, made on Wednesday, sees the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon join the ranks of iconic global races such as London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Dawna Stone, chief executive of Abbott World Marathon Majors, highlighted the unique culture, warm hospitality, and stunning landscape of Cape Town, stating they will bring a whole new dimension to the circuit. The inclusion follows many years of effort by organizers and local authorities. The marathon's 2024 edition featured double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge in his first marathon on African soil; he finished 16th with a time of 2:13:29.

Ethiopian Mohamed Esa won the race in a course record of 2:04:55, the fastest marathon time ever recorded in Africa, while compatriot Yihunilign Adane came second in 2:04:59 and Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai third in 2:05:06, all setting personal bests. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the decision, noting it follows years of hard work and is expected to deliver a significant economic boost, including approximately $49 million in spending on travel, accommodation, and meals.

The 2025 marathon was cancelled due to high winds raising safety concerns, but the event has now achieved Major status starting in 2027





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