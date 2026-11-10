Cape Town Loses 15% of Wetlands Between 2016 and 2025

Cape Town's wetland area declined by over 5,104 hectares from 2016 to 2025 due to urban expansion and climate shifts, according to new spatial data.

Cape Town has experienced a significant reduction in its natural wetland ecosystems, losing an estimated 5,104 hectares between 2016 and 2025. This decline represents approximately 15% of the metro area's potential wetland coverage over a nine-year period. The City of Cape Town released this data in its latest spatial trends report, highlighting the urgent environmental challenges facing the region.

Wetland Area Decline Statistics

The total potential wetland area in the metro decreased from approximately 33,106 hectares in 2016 to 28,002 hectares in 2025. These figures illustrate a steady erosion of critical ecological zones that provide essential services such as water filtration and flood mitigation. The data underscores the rapid pace at which natural landscapes are being altered within the metropolitan boundaries.

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Drivers of Wetland Transformation

The report attributes this loss primarily to urban expansion and land transformation activities across the city. Researchers utilized a machine-learning classification method to identify potential wetland areas, ensuring precise tracking of these changes over time. Physical destruction of habitats combined with hydrological modifications has severely impacted the integrity of remaining wetland systems.

Impact of Drought and Climate Patterns

Rainfall patterns played a crucial role in the fluctuation of wetland estimates during this period. The severe drought occurring between 2015 and 2018 coincided with reduced surface water availability and weaker hydrological connections. These conditions contributed to lower wetland extent estimates observed between 2017 and 2022, reflecting the sensitivity of these ecosystems to climatic variability.

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Long-Term Environmental Pressures

Although modest recoveries were noted during wetter years following the drought, the overall trend remains downward. The City's report concludes that longer-term pressures, including climate change and persistent urban development, are driving continuous wetland loss. This decline suggests that current environmental protections may be insufficient to counteract the combined effects of human activity and shifting weather patterns.

Ecosystem Services and Future Outlook

Wetlands serve as vital buffers against flooding and help maintain water quality for local communities. The loss of over 5,000 hectares threatens these ecosystem services, potentially increasing risks for residents in vulnerable areas. Stakeholders, including the Zandvlei Trust, continue to monitor these changes to advocate for stronger conservation measures and sustainable land-use planning in the Mother City.