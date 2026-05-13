Cape Town Longevity Clinic Revolutionizes Wellness with Red Cell Therapy and Performance-Focused Wellness

Expand Health is a Cape Town-founded longevity clinic combining performance-focused wellness, preventative medicine, and nutrition to promote sustainable health and protect it from potential problems. Red Cell Therapy, a form of red light therapy, is one of their recent offerings that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate mitochondria and may improve cell health and energy production.

Cape Town has a wellness culture that is well-known globally, focusing on natural movement, outdoor living, and sustainable health. A newly founded longevity clinic, Expand Health, is focusing more intentionally on how to age healthily, integrating preventative medicine, nutrition, and performance-focused wellness.

Instead of healthcare being centered around illness, they emphasize strengthening long-term health before problems arise. One of their recent offerings is Red Cell Therapy, a form of red light therapy that stimulates mitochondria and may help with muscle recovery, inflammation management, skin health, and energy production





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Wellness Longevity Health Fitness Aging Nutrition Performance Cape Town Clinic Red Cell Therapy Light Therapy Mitochondria

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