Cape Town Leads South Africa in Fixed-Line Broadband Speeds

Cape Town has been ranked at the top of South Africa's latest fixed-line broadband rankings, with Cape Town City Centre leading the way in Q1 2026. However, significant disparities exist within the city, highlighting the need for targeted infrastructure development in underserved areas.

Cape Town 's fixed-line broadband performance has emerged as a standout in South Africa's latest rankings, securing the top spot for overall speeds across the country. The report, analyzing data from the first quarter of 2026, showcases a significant disparity in connectivity across the city's diverse areas. Android-based testing was employed throughout the analysis to ensure reliable location tracking, reflecting the commitment to data accuracy. Overall, the city's average download speed reached 36 Mbps, upload speed of 28 Mbps, and a latency of 37 milliseconds, indicating a robust and responsive network for most users. This performance places Cape Town at the forefront of digital infrastructure development within South Africa, highlighting the progress made in expanding and optimizing broadband access for its citizens. The city's leading position is a testament to the investments in fiber optic infrastructure, particularly in the city center and surrounding areas, resulting in higher average speeds and improved overall user experience. This achievement underscores the importance of continued investment in broadband infrastructure to address the increasing demand for high-speed internet access across the country.

The Cape Town City Centre leads the charge with an impressive average download speed of 99.34 Mbps, demonstrating the concentration of advanced infrastructure in that core region. The report highlighted the significance of fiber-optic technology, which typically provides the foundation for higher-speed internet plans. However, it also noted that the sale of lower-speed tiers can sometimes mask the full capacity of a line. Following the City Centre, Durbanville, Claremont and Milnerton Rural also recorded strong performances, reflecting the widespread availability of high-speed internet in these areas. While Cape Town's average performance is commendable, the report reveals significant variations within the city, particularly across the Cape Flats. This highlights the digital divide, where certain areas lag behind in broadband infrastructure and access. Analyzing these variations is crucial for understanding the challenges and opportunities for narrowing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to fast internet throughout the city. The variances within the city emphasize the need for targeted interventions to improve connectivity in underserved areas.

Contrasting the high performance of the City Centre, Delft South recorded an average download speed of 20.95 Mbps, placing it among the slowest-performing areas in the country. This stark difference underscores the inequalities in digital infrastructure development and the need for focused efforts to improve connectivity in marginalized communities. Earlier findings identified Philippi as another area with weak connectivity. Kuils River, with an average download speed of 48.16 Mbps, demonstrates a more stable, mid-range performance nationally, surpassing several other Cape Town areas. Strand's performance aligns closely with the national average, recording 36.47 Mbps, indicating moderate broadband performance across this area. Though specific Q1 2026 figures were unavailable for Mitchells Plain, the availability of fiber packages ranging between 10 Mbps and 100 Mbps suggests a mixed landscape of entry-level and high-speed connectivity depending on infrastructure deployment and affordability. Addressing these disparities requires a multifaceted approach, involving investment in infrastructure, promoting affordability, and fostering digital literacy to ensure all residents can benefit from the advantages of high-speed internet. Such initiatives will not only bridge the digital divide but also foster economic growth, improve education outcomes, and enhance the overall quality of life for all residents.





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