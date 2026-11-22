Western Cape houses surged 11.6% in October, outpacing national averages. Explore detailed price trends across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal markets.

South Africa's residential property market is displaying a distinct geographical divide, with the Western Cape province significantly outperforming other regions in value accumulation. Official data released for October indicates that the Western Cape recorded an annual house price growth rate of 11.6 percent, establishing it as the undisputed leader in the national housing sector. This rapid appreciation highlights the continued strength of the region's real estate assets compared to the sluggish or moderate gains seen elsewhere in the country.

Western Cape Dominates National House Price Growth

The Western Cape continues to drive the country's residential property recovery, with the province leading all other regions in value appreciation. This performance is largely anchored by Cape Town, which recorded an average house price growth of 12.1 percent year-to-date. This figure is nearly double the 6.4 percent growth rate observed in Nelson Mandela Bay, another major urban center within the same province. The data suggests that established and highly sought-after locations within the Western Cape remain the primary drivers of market momentum, shielding them from the volatility affecting other parts of the national economy.

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National Housing Market Shows Improved Momentum

On a national level, the housing sector is demonstrating signs of stabilization and gradual improvement. Revised figures indicate that the average house price growth across South Africa reached approximately 4.3 percent year-to-date as of October. This national average masks the stark contrasts between the leading province and the rest of the country. While the national figure reflects an upward trend, the distribution of this growth is highly uneven, with the Western Cape contributing disproportionately to the overall positive statistics compared to provinces that are only just beginning to regain momentum.

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Gauteng And KwaZulu-Natal Show Slower Growth Rates

The two other major economic hubs, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, are showing signs of recovery but remain considerably behind the Western Cape in terms of property price appreciation. The Western Cape recorded a specific growth figure of 2.9 percent in October, effectively moving ahead of KwaZulu-Natal, where house price inflation has hovered at approximately 2.5 percent since mid-2025. Despite these provincial totals, the major metropolitan areas within these provinces are recording much more modest growth. Johannesburg reported a house price growth of just 1.9 percent during the year to October, while the eThekwini metropolitan area recorded 1.8 percent.

Impact On Property Investors And Homeowners

The divergence in growth rates has significant implications for homeowners and investors across different provinces. While homeowners in Cape Town are seeing their assets gain value at an accelerated pace, those in Johannesburg and Durban are experiencing a much slower appreciation of their property values. This disparity means that the wealth effect from rising house prices is concentrated in specific geographic areas, potentially influencing migration patterns and investment flows. The data underscores that location remains a critical determinant of property performance, with the Western Cape offering the most robust returns in the current market cycle.