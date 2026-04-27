Cape Town Launches Major Road Resurfacing Programme

The City of Cape Town has initiated a large-scale road resurfacing project across key areas like Mouille Point, District Six, Woodstock, Observatory, and Epping Industrial, aiming to improve road safety and transport efficiency. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

The City of Cape Town has embarked on a substantial road resurfacing initiative, targeting key arterial routes across several high-traffic areas. This comprehensive programme will impact Mouille Point, District Six, Woodstock, Observatory, and the Epping Industrial area, representing a significant investment in the city’s transport infrastructure.

The project forms a crucial part of the city’s wider strategy to modernize and enhance its critical transport network, directly addressing the needs of motorists, pedestrians, and the numerous businesses that depend on these corridors for daily operations. The scope of the work extends beyond simply laying new asphalt; it encompasses a holistic approach to road safety and travel experience improvement.

The resurfacing work is scheduled to proceed from Monday to Saturday, operating within the hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The City anticipates completing the entire project by June 30th, 2026, acknowledging that progress may be subject to prevailing weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances. To expedite the process and minimize long-term disruptions, some work will also be conducted during nighttime hours.

Specific roads included in the initial phases of the project are Constitution Street and Keizergracht Road within District Six, and Lower Main Road in Observatory. Beyond the resurfacing itself, the project will also prioritize the enhancement of road markings. These markings will be refreshed using high-quality retroreflective paint, significantly improving visibility for all road users, particularly during nighttime driving and in adverse weather conditions such as rain or fog.

This commitment to enhanced visibility is a key component of the city’s overall road safety strategy. The City understands that such large-scale infrastructure projects inevitably cause some level of inconvenience, and is proactively communicating with residents and business owners in the affected areas. They are preparing for potential disruptions, including increased noise levels and temporary traffic delays. Rob Quintas, the Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, emphasized the broader significance of this initiative.

He stated that the projects represent a commitment to more than just cosmetic improvements, but rather a dedication to creating a safer, more efficient, and more seamless travel experience for everyone. Maintaining a world-class transport network is vital for supporting economic growth and ensuring the continued prosperity of Cape Town. This resurfacing drive is a tangible demonstration of the City’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, designed to facilitate economic activity and improve the quality of life for residents.

The City of Cape Town is urging all road users to exercise patience and understanding while these essential upgrades are underway. They are committed to minimizing disruptions wherever possible and will provide regular updates on project progress. The long-term benefits of this investment – improved road safety, reduced congestion, and a more reliable transport network – are expected to far outweigh the short-term inconveniences.

The project is not merely about fixing potholes; it’s about building a sustainable and resilient transport system for the future of Cape Town, supporting its growth and development for years to come. The careful planning and execution of this project demonstrate the City’s dedication to providing a high-quality infrastructure network that meets the needs of its citizens and businesses





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